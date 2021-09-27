PennDOT Announces Gas Line Relocation Work on Atherton Street

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it expects Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania to begin gas line relocation work on South Atherton Street in State College Tuesday, September 28.

Work this week will occur between the intersections of Highland and Hill alleys. Overall relocation work will impact traffic between White Course Drive and Westerly Parkway, with one lane open in each direction throughout the work zone. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control and occasional stops to move equipment and ensure the safety of motorists will be necessary. PennDOT urges drivers to build extra time into their travel schedules as delays are likely.

Relocation work will occur during daylight hours for the coming week, but overnight work is likely to follow the week of October 4. PennDOT will issue an update before the start of overnight work.

This utility relocation work is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. The previous phase was completed in 2020 and featured phased work zones stretching from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Work included the relocation of numerous utility, water and sewer lines. It also included drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk and ADA compliant ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median and paving.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

