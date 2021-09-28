Louisville-based College Softball Star, Jenna Servi, Signs as Brand Ambassador for TRIM NuLu
TRIM NuLu, Louisville’s prominent high-end salon, signs Jenna Servi, the well-known D-1 women’s softball athlete, as the brand’s new ambassador.
TRIM NuLu is hands-down the best hair salon in Louisville and I’m excited to be a part of it.”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRIM NuLu, the preeminent high-end salon in Louisville, KY., has announced the signing of Louisville-based student athlete, Jenna Servi, as brand ambassador.
Servi was recruited from Monterey, California to play softball in Louisville for her current Division 1 college team. She quickly made a name for herself by starting every game, now 73 in total, and is regarded as one of the teams’ top athletes. The Louisville-based shortstop previously played on a club team that was voted Top 10 in rankings by the United States Club.
Aside from softball, Servi is an Honor Roll student, has logged 212 hours with the Kentucky Humane Society, and has earned the Top 6 award for community service.
Kelli Hecker, senior stylist at TRIM NuLu, said about the partnership, “Jenna is a superstar! She’s motivated, highly competitive, smart, and well-known at her college and online. She is the perfect face for TRIM NuLu and we love having her represent us.”
Jenna Servi said, “Working with the TRIM NuLu team as their brand ambassador is an exciting opportunity. On the field I love to win and bring my best game. Off the field, I like fashion and beauty which completely dovetails with TRIM NuLu. Our collective mindsets couldn’t be more similar. TRIM NuLu is hands-down the best hair salon in Louisville and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
About TRIM NuLu:
TRIM NuLu is Louisville’s newest and hottest high-end hair salon. Located in the heart of NuLu, TRIM NuLu offers high-end salon services and is conveniently positioned on the outskirts of downtown. TRIM NuLu opened in August of 2020 and was recently named “Best Hair Salon in Louisville” by the Courier-Journal. For more information about TRIM NuLu, please visit https://trimnulu.co. To book an appointment please visit: https://trimnulu.co/appointments
About Jenna Servi:
Jenna Servi is a Louisville-based third year, D-1, student athlete softball player who plays shortstop and third base. Servi has started every game in her college career and carries a .252 batting average. She is also a well-known influencer for multiple brands in Louisville, KY. In her spare time, Servi volunteers with the Kentucky Humane Society.
