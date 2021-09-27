Submit Release
Canadian Filmmaker Bringing Hollywood To The Canary Islands

Montevideo: Taste of a Dream 2011 BTS Film! Canary Islands

Kristian Denver Diaz together with Film! Canary Islands lines up a slate of projects to be made in Tenerife.

TENERIFE, SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, SPAIN, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film! Canary Islands S.L is working with Canadian filmmaker Kristian Denver Diaz to bring a slate of projects including a television series and multiple feature films to Spain and the Canary Islands.

Kristian Denver Diaz, the actor, director and producer released his debut feature film, Retrocausality, exclusively on Amazon Prime in 2020 and is now available worldwide on multiple platforms.

One of the features he brings to Spain is Jake Reid’s “Edge of Justice” starring Kelsey Grammer and Sebastien Foucan.

As well as the big budget “Gladiator” meets “The Last Kingdom” epic “Slave of the Huns” by Spanish writer Thilo Brauer, based on the book of the same name.

He is currently working on a television series gaining interest from multiple platforms with the pilot to be shot in Tenerife later this year.

“People don’t know about the diverse locations in the Canary Islands- until they get here. With Spain growing the industry and the Canary Islands positioning itself as the Hollywood of Europe, it’s the perfect time to create content for an international audience while working with the experienced and top-notch local talent.” Diaz says.

Together they are able to produce content locally for an international audience while accessing the unique locations, perfect climate and best incentives in the world.

In the Canary Islands, the rebates have been set at an extraordinary 50% for the first $1.1 million, and 45% for the rest — the highest rate of deduction in the world.

Film! Canary Islands S.L is one of the few companies that has access to the multiple incentives. With more than ten years of experience servicing all types of productions including commercials, movies, music videos and documentary and reality shows. The company has built a great reputation and also has enough in-house equipment to service Hollywood films.

Recent productions in the Canary Islands have included Jason Bourne, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Wonder Woman 1984, The Eternals and The Witcher.'

Producers looking to shoot in the Canary Islands should contact Film Canary Islands S.L.

