Former Actor and Model in the Philippines, Kristian Denver Diaz now starring in Hollywood movies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Filipino- Canadian, Kristian Denver Diaz starred in his debut feature film, Retrocausality, now available exclusively on Amazon Prime as of February 3, 2021. Kristian plays the leading role and is now working on his next film set to shoot early this year.
“The quirky and cleverly narrated indie takes place at the beginning of a global pandemic and follows Scott (Kristian Denver Diaz), a 22-year-old blockbuster actor as he navigates dealing with his mom (Aliser Ramos) who is infected with a strange new virus, and finding a mystery woman, Max (Elisabeth Rioux), who he has a strange, powerful connection with-- before it's too late.” Wayne Ayers from Whereisthebuzz.com
Kristian came to the Philippines as Mr. Canada in 2015, then stayed to work as an actor and model prior to shooting Retrocausality. He now has multiple films and tv series’ in the works and plans on bringing some to the Philippines in the near future.
“I learned almost everything from the Philippines, I was going to five castings a day. The people in the Philippines are very talented, the weather is great and the locations are special. There’s more than enough to shoot great international films and tv in the Philippines.” says Diaz.
Retrocausality which released in the Philippines in February, also stars Canadian Elisabeth Rioux, a multi-talented artist and entrepreneur. Elisabeth currently has 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Clips and trailers of Retrocausality have surpassed 100 million views on social media.
Retrocausality is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video in the Philippines and around the world.
Murphy Jane
