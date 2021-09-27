The International Real Estate Federation signs letter of intent with associations to create Chapter in Central America
With 47 established Chapters, the business networking organization for all professionals associated with real estate sees untapped potential in Latin America.PARIS, FRANCE, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIABCI, The International Real Estate Federation’s World President Jordi Ribó attended the 6th edition of the Latin American Real Estate Congress (VI Congreso Inmobiliario Latinoamericano - CILA) on September 9 and 10, 2021, in Guatemala, where he met with industry leaders of the region and signed a letter of intent with associations from Guatemala, Costa Rica and El Salvador to create a multinational Chapter named FIABCI-Central America.
The letter of intent was signed by Jordi Ribó, World President of FIABCI, Pedro Martín Ramírez Fait, President of the Chamber of Real Estate Brokers of Guatemala (Cámara de Corredores de Bienes Raíces de Guatemala - CBR Guatemala), Enrique José Morales, President of the Chamber of Real Estate of El Salvador (Cámara Salvadoreña de Bienes Raíces - CSBR), and Adrián Mora Solano, President of the Chamber of Real Estate Brokers of Costa Rica (Cámara Costarricense de Corredores de Bienes Raíces - CCCBR). As a result of the concerted efforts of these associations, the legal document establishes all necessary procedures, so that no later than June 1, 2022, the respective registration requests and other requirements are sent by each association, for the creation of FIABCI-Central America.
Speaking to the delegates attending the opening ceremony of the Latin American Real Estate Congress on September 9 in Ciudad Cayalá, Guatemala City, World President Ribó underlined Latin America's great untapped potential and endless real estate investment opportunities it offers. He also placed great emphasis on the topic of sustainable development throughout his speech, underlining Guatemala’s recent positioning towards sustainable construction and how it will allow better resource management in the future, therefore promoting healthier, more inclusive cities.
About FIABCI - FIABCI is the world's most representative non-political business networking organization for all professionals associated with the real estate industry. Representing over 40 professions, from architects to investors, our mission is to provide our members with access and opportunities to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and conduct business with each other. FIABCI is known worldwide - both within the industry and among other world organizations that share our same interests, including the United Nations, with whom we hold special consultative status at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). We support the implementation of the United Nations' New Urban Agenda, in particular the Sustainable Development Goal #11: To Make Cities and Human Settlements Inclusive, Safe, Resilient and Sustainable.
