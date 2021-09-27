Interstate 80 Westbound Remains Closed in Venango County

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango County remain closed due to a motor vehicle crash earlier this morning.

The highway is closed at mile marker 34 in Clintonville Borough, Venango County. Traffic is being detoured at Exit 35 (Route 308/Clintonville) to Route 308 North to Old Route 8.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

