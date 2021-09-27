Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Canadian Retail Investors
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of September 26NEW YORK, NY, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Canadian Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of Canadian companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Canadian Short Squeeze candidates as of September 26, 2021 at 10:00pm EST:
* ISO / IsoEnergy Ltd. (96.87)
IsoEnergy tops this week’s list with a score of 96.87. Key factors resulting in this score are a borrow fee rate of 29.5% and significant price momentum that has taken the share price from 1.99 / share back in August to 6.61 / share this mid-month before closing at 4.34 / share last week. Raw short interest leapt from just 131K shares disclosed on August 15 to 782K shares, an increase of 497%, indicating a significant increase in overall negative sentiment by short sellers.
* FOBI / Fobi AI, Inc. (96.80)
Fobi Ai is second on this week’s list with a score of 96.8. The company’s borrow fee rate is 14.78% which is very elevated and indicates the shares are expensive to borrow. Raw short interest reported by IIROC jumped from 641K shares to 1.8M shares in just two weeks, an increase of 180%. As with ISO, an increase in short interest in such a short time suggests a significant bearish outlook, but with a high cost to borrow, short sellers could face margin calls and be required to make covering trades, which could in turn trigger a squeeze.
* BYL / Baylin Technologies, Inc. (96.69)
Baylin Tech comes in at number three this week, with a score of 96.69. The borrow fee rate for BYL is 35.87% - also very expensive and making it costly to short the shares. In the last week, BYL has enjoyed a strong rebound in price, climbing from 0.71 / share on September 13 to a high of 0.95 / share last week before closing at 0.92 / share. If the share price continues its upward trajectory, expect pressure to be put on the short sellers and potential margin calls. If the share price reverses again and resumes its decline, short sellers will profit.
* STEP / STEP Energy Services Ltd. (96.21)
STEP Energy Services is number four on this week’s list, with a borrow fee rate of 86.27% - the highest of this week’s list. Raw short interest actually declined in the last reporting period, down to 195K shares from 204K shares. However, with the current trading volumes, it would take short sellers 20 days to cover their positions, should they get called. With the cost to borrow at 86%, this puts them in a precarious position should their brokers suddenly become risk-averse.
* FUU / Fission 3.0 Corp (95.28)
Last on this week’s list is Fission 3.0. The company has an elevated borrow fee rate of 15.73% and a short interest % float of 2.43%, the highest of this week’s list. Raw short interest jumped from just 60K shares to 4.2M shares, a colossal jump that cannot be ignored. The company’s share price climbed from lows of 0.08 / share in August to a high of 0.24 / share in mid-September. Clearly, short sellers believe this is unsustainable, but if the upward momentum continues, they could feel some pain.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
