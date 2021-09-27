Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Australian Retail Investors
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of September 26NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Australian Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of September 26, 2021 at 11:00pm EST:
* AST / AusNet Services (95.65)
AusNet Services tops this week’s list with a score of 95.65. Key factors in this score include a short interest % float of 2.45% and a borrow fee rate of 1.34%. Raw short interest reported by ASIC is 45.6M shares, slightly down from 52.6M shares reported September 17. Despite the slight decline, with current trading volume, it would take short sellers 6.3 days to cover their positions should they receive margin calls. On September 19, the share price gapped up from 1.98 / share to 2.42 / share and has continued to climb since then, closing at 2.55 last week. If this price momentum continues, short sellers will feel some pain.
* SOL / Washington H Soul Pattinson & Co. Ltd. (95.55)
Washington H Soul Pattinson is number two on this week’s list, with a score of 95.55. The short interest % float is 7.35%, which is extremely elevated for an Australian listing. Raw short interest is currently 8.9M shares, only slightly up from 8.7M shares reported prior. That said, raw short interest has been climbing steadily from the 6M share range over the several weeks. Coinciding with this increase in short interest has been an overall increase in share price, with the price climbing from a low of 31.76 / share in mid-August to close at 39.16 last week, an increase of 23% over the last two months.
* FLT / Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd. (91.73)
Third on this week’s list is Flight Centre Travel Group, with a score of 91.73. The company’s short interest % float is 14.47, which is extremely elevated and the highest for Australian shares this week. Raw short interest reported by ASIC is 22M shares, and at current trading volume, it would take short sellers 11.54 days to cover their positions, should they be required. The share price has had a nice runup recently, climbing from a low of 13.67 / share in mid August to a close of 19.79 / share this last week, an increase of 44.7%.
* PLL / Piedmont Lithium Limited (91.55)
Piedmont Lithium is number four this week, with a score of 91.55. The borrow fee rate for shares is 8.66%, the highest on record for Australian shares this week, and its short interest % float is 7.61%, which, although not the highest, is one of the highest for Australian shares. Raw short interest reported by ASIC is 21M shares, which is significantly lower than recent values in the 40K range, but these levels still leave days to cover at 2.70 days, which is significant.
* PNI / Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (91.36)
Last on this week’s list is Pinnacle Investment Management, with a score of 91.36. The company’s short interest % float is 2.61% and the borrow fee rate is 1.92%, neither of which are particularly elevated for Australian shares. However, raw short interest is 2.4M shares, a 173% increase from 879K shares reported just weeks ago. The company’s share price has maintained a strong and steady upwards momentum over the last few months, climbing from 10.21 / share in mid-June to a close of 18.01 last week, an increase of 76%.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Australian Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
