At 32.1% CAGR, BYOD Security Market Revenue to Cross USD 153.38 Billion by 2027

BYOD Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Standalone DPI, Integrated DPI)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the BYOD Security Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate BYOD Security Market place for the forecast 2019– 2027.

Global BYOD Security Market is valued at USD 21.85 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 153.38 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 32.1% over the forecast period.

Scope of The Report:

The increasing adoption of the solutions due to their protection against the threats of security has been expected to growth the market in the period of forecast. As the concept of BYOD gains popularity among the regions at a major pace, the implementation of the solutions of BYOD security have also been becoming very important. The global BYOD security market has been touted to see a good amount of growth in the next few years.

BYOD is a technology which is emerging all over the various geographies, though the security is a major concern. With a lot of the countries in the region of Europe not adopting the policies of BYOD with the large amount of people who work in the organizations being concerned about the theft of data on their devices.

The devices which are observed to be used for the purposes of business are the tablets, laptops as well as the smartphones. In these, the smartphones are accounting for the biggest market size in terms of the value as the devices provide the convenience to their employees for working as per their comfort.

This market has been analyzed from the perspective of the software tools like the MDM which is Mobile Device Management, MAM which is the Mobile Application Management, MCM which is the Mobile Content Management and also the Mobile Identity Management. Currently the market has been driven by the MDM in the global BYOD security market.

The analysis of the global BYOD security market has been performed through the various software of security like the network security and mobile data security. In addition as per the end users and the scale, the segmentation is done.

BYOD Security Manufacturers

The key players in the global BYOD security market are,

MobileIron

Citrix Systems

Good Technology

VMware and IBM

These companies are majorly investing in the investment to design solutions for tackling security threats that are rising.

Key Market Segments:

By Device Type: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop

By Solution: Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile Application Management (MAM), Mobile Content Management (MCM), Mobile Identity Management (MIM)

By Software: Mobile data security, Mobile device security, Network security

By End-User: Large enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Government organizations

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa"

Rise in BYOD Demand Driving the BYOD Security Market

As of now, a lot of the enterprises have been implementing the policies of BYOD which have been influencing this market at a higher rate. Majority of the enterprises in the world have been adopting the policies of BYOD. They have been opting for the security measures of BYOD for securing the enterprise data and the devices which are employee owned and has been impacted by the market share of the global BYOD security market. Adoption of BYOD is going to become very mainstream in this year and this is going to reduce the impact because all of the organizations would have implemented the security solutions of BYOD.

The reduction in the cost of hardware for enterprises has been boosting the implementation of BYOD across a lot of the enterprises. This has been enhancing the adoption rate of BYOD which has ultimately driving the global BYOD market security. This has been using considerably the security software of BYOD and impacting positively the market. The awareness which is widespread about the security tools being available, reduces risks which are associated with the BYOD. This has promoted the use of the personal devices in the employees.

Asia Pacific To See Maximum Growth In The Global BYOD Security Market

Asia Pacific has been predicting the substantial amount of growth. This has to be credited to the surge in the foreign investments in the emerging economies like the Singapore, India, China and Indonesia along with the high demand of smartphones. North America has been expected to lead this market in the years to come with the increase in the demand for the product.

