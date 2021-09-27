Electric Stair Climbers by Zonzini - Stair Climbing Hand Trucks and Dollies

Skipper stair climbing hand truck by Zonzini A man carries a washing machine up the stairs with the electric stair climbing dolly Buddy Lift by Zonzini Transporting a vending machine up stairs with the stair climbing robot Domino Automatic

Zonzini manufactures 4 models of electric stair climbers for goods: a stair climbing robot, a stair climbing hand truck and two stair climbing dollies

VERONA, ITALY, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zonzini manufactures four models of electric stair climbers. They are suitable for transporting light and heavy goods, such as:

-furniture

-doors and windows

-machinery

-household appliances

-pianos

-safes

The choice of the right stair climbing hand truck, whether with wheels or with tracks, depends not only on the weight, but also on the goods that have to be carried on the stairs.

For example, windows and doors should be carried up or down stairs in a position parallel to the ground. This is also important when passing through a doorway, for example, to enter an apartment or a room.

In general, stair climbing dollies, which normally have wheels, are suitable for transporting light and medium-weight goods. Zonzini’s Buddy Lift electric stair climbing dolly, for example, It is equipped with two anti-slip wheels and has a load capacity of up to 352 pounds. Is designed for scale transportation of small furniture and appliances, such as a washing machine or dishwasher.

Stair climbing hand trucks on the other hand normally have tracks, and can carry very bulky and heavy goods, weighing up to 880 lbs. However, when very heavy goods need to be transported on stairs, it is essential that hand trucks are motorized. Heavy-duty stair climbing dollies with wheels and heavy-duty stair climbers with tracks always have one thing in common: they are electric.

Electric motorization is necessary to allow heavy goods, which could not be safely transported by physical force, to be carried on the stairs. In addition to electric motorization, there are other aspects that come into play when transporting heavy goods on staircases. The most important of these is safety.

If, for example, there are heavy pieces of furniture to be moved up stairs, it is crucial that the load remains stable while being transported. If the item of furniture tips over, not only could it break, but the operator could also seriously hurt himself. In addition to that, the stairs, which might be made of wood or a precious material such as marble, could be ruined.

Following is some information about Zonzini's electric stair climbers and the difference between wheeled and tracked stair climbers.

- Domino: The stair climbing robot

Safe and stable, designed for all types of stairs. Zonzini's Domino stair-climbing robot was awarded a prize at the 2016 Safety & Health Expo in London in 2016. It is a very versatile stair climbing hand trucks and is suitable for transporting all types of goods.

Domino is equipped with independent tracks thanks to its dual electric motors. This means it can make full 360-degree rotations on a stair landing. Thanks to its steering system - it is controlled by a simple joystick - a single operator can carry heavy goods weighing up to 880 pounds. The Domino stair-climbing robot is equipped with a sophisticated electronic device that allows it to tilt the load automatically according to the inclination of the staircase.

- Skipper: electric stair climbing hand truck for transporting goods in a position parallel to the ground

The new version of the Skipper electric tracked stair climbing hand truck was released in 2020. The new Skipper is designed to allow cargo longer than 80 inches to be transported in a position parallel to the stairs. It is the truck for effortlessly transporting doors and windows on any type of stairs, including helical staircases.

The Skipper also allows a single operator to transport cargo in excess of 880 pounds directly from the van without having to use a ramp. It is controlled with a joystick. It can change direction, adjust speed on the stairs and perform 360⁰ rotations.

The Skipper is the only electric stair climber officially approved by London Underground, because it is safe and stable even on escalators. It allows goods to be transported parallel to the ground.

- Zonzini's electric stair climbing dollies with wheels

Buddy and Buddy Lift are electric stair climbing dollies designed to transport medium-weight cargo.

They are very compact and lightweight, therefore they can be used on very narrow staircases, including spiral staircases. They can climb steps over 10 inches high.

The wheels are made of a non-marking rubber mixture, which avoids damage to the stairs. So they can be used on stairs made of delicate types of wood.

The feet automatically position themselves when going up or down steps. The electric engine allows the safe transport of heavy goods weighing up to 350 pounds.

It is important to note that a wheeled dolly for stairs should never be used to transport heavy goods. The reason for this is that it does not offer the load stability on stairs that can only be achieved with tracks.

For more information about Zonzini, please visit our website

Training Video Domino Automatic Stair Climbing Robot