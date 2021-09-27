Tamino Minerals, Inc. announces that it has been approved “Pink Current Information”
Tamino Minerals, Inc. reaches a Higher Reporting Tier
Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO)
Tamino Minerals, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been approved as a Pink Current Information Listed Company”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamino Minerals (OTC: TINO), a technologically driven Mineral Exploration corporation, is proud to announce the company has completed its financial reporting and has moved into a higher tier of reporting ‘Pink Current’. Tamino Minerals is in the planning stages of its mineral exploration phases and we will be pleased to reveal additional information regarding the three claims acquisitions in the near future.
Under the leadership of CEO Pedro Villagran-Garcia, the company looks forward to capitalizing on a successful legacy to build a productive future. Mr. Villagran-Garcia brings years of mining and engineering experience into formulating the future for the company.
"We are pleased to announce the completion of our financial documents. Our team has laid the foundation for a productive year. We’ve thoroughly analyzed a number of various mining opportunities and we’ve chosen the claims with the most potential for adding shareholder value and we look forward to sharing the exploration results in the near future.” CEO Mr. Villagran-Garcia.
TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for gold deposits within a prolific gold producing state of Sonora.
www.taminomineralsinc.com
For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca
Forward Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
+1 416-602-4892
