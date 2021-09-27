Varcis Group and Hong Kong Rugby Union Partner to bring the best of Sports Technology Innovation to Asia

VARCIS® and HKRU are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to celebrate sports innovation in Asia and bring the best in sports technology to the region.

HONG KONG, September 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varcis Group (VARCIS) and Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to celebrate sports innovation in Asia and bring the best in sports technology to the region in 2021 and beyond.The PartnershipHKRU, the governing body for rugby in Hong Kong, is one of the most admired and prolific sports organisations in Asia. The Union organises the world-renowned Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens as part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, as well as a thriving domestic competition and multi-layered Community Foundation programme that supports positive change in society through sport.VARCIS, as the pioneer and master architect of the sports technology ecosystem in Asia, is the organiser of the Asia Sports Tech World Series (ASTWS), which is the leading international brand for Sports Technology conferences across the world.The inaugural ASTWS will be held in March 2022 alongside the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens (“HK7s”). As part of the partnership, VARCISand HKRU will collaborate to promote the newly formed Hong Kong Sports Week comprising the ASTWS, as part of the HKSEVENS Festival showcase events. Thereafter, Hong Kong Sports Week will be an annual event, held in March/April of each year.HKRU are keen to promote the sport of rugby in Hong Kong and in the Greater Bay Area. Making good use of the vast experience and relationship VARCIShas in Asia. VARCISand HKRU will collaborate and jointly develop sports innovation, sports development, educational programmes, special projects and events in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, together with other industry, academic and government partners that seek to raise awareness and adoption of technology in rugby and sports from the grassroots community up to elite competition.“For decades, HKRU has been the benchmark for sports organisations across Asia and the Sevens is the most spectacular and best organised tournament on the World Sevens Series. To maintain its status as the jewel in the crown of world sevens, they are now looking to new game-changing ideas to re-imagine the future of the athletes, fans, venues, broadcast and wider sports economy for Hong Kong and Asia. Our strategic alignment with HKRU will be the leg of many collaboration with sports, investment, manufacturing and governments to build a sustainable sports tech ecosystem based in Hong Kong.” said Mr. Phillip King, Chairman of VARCIS“The rapid advancement in sports technology over the last decade has significantly changed the way we watch, play, and engage with sport.” Says Mr Sam Pinder, Chief Business Officer of the HKRU. “The HKRU and the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is looking to the future with a view to embrace sports tech, improve our product offering and inspire a new generation of fans and participants to the game. Our partnership with VARCISaligns us with some of the most innovative thinkers, leaders and tech developers in Asia and enhances our aim of positioning the HKRU on the cutting edge of sports tech innovation and adoption.”The collaboration cannot come more timely as VARCIShas partnered with Australian Sports Technologies Network and their new Australian Sports Innovation Centre of Excellence project, and can bring programme participants to the Hong Kong Sports Week to leverage on the vast opportunities provided by VARCISand HKRU.For more information, please contact:Mr. Nicky LamAssociate DirectorVarcis Groupnicky.lam@varcis.comMr. Sam PinderChief Business OfficerHong Kong Rugby Unionsam.pinder@hkrugby.comVarcis GroupVarcis Group is the pioneer and master architect of the Asian sports technology ecosystem with its global investment, strategy and research house specialising in sports technology and health technology in the Asian region. Created by a world-class leadership team, VARCIShas combined elite sports experience, investment management and brand licensing, venture growth research and transaction expertise in sports, fitness, health, wellness and human performance. The VARCISglobal networks have access to tens of thousands of sports teams, leagues and organisations in Asia and internationally – as well as the world’s leading sports entrepreneurs and exciting young companies.Hong Kong Rugby UnionThe Hong Kong Rugby Union (HKRU) was founded in 1952 and became an affiliated union of World Rugby in 1988. In 1968, the HKRU became a founding member of Asia Rugby and remains committed to the development of the game in Asia. In 2008, the HKRU presented the first neutral-venue Bledisloe Cup – followed by a second match in 2010. In 2013, the HKRU hosted the first British & Irish Lions match played in Asia and the following year hosted the first regional Olympic qualifier tournament for Rugby Sevens. The HKRU is a member of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China and provides competitive and social rugby opportunities for men and women at every age and skill level.