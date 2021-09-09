Varcis Group Announce Asia Market Entry Partnership With Australian Sports Innovation Centre Of Excellence
VARCIS is pleased to announce a partnership with Australian Sports Innovation Centre of Excellence helping Australian companies with market entry into Asia.HONG KONG, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-focused investment and advisory firm, Varcis Group (VARCIS®) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the newly-established Australian Sports Innovation Centre of Excellence (ASICE) helping Victorian and Australian companies with market entry and expansion into the Asia region, including Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Korea and Japan.
Australian-inspired Sportstech into Asia
The Australian Sports Technologies Network (ASTN) has a vision to make Australia the world’s #1 sports innovation destination leading up to the 2032 Olympics by establishing the Australian Sports Innovation Centre of Excellence (ASICE). ASICE will be located in Melbourne, Australia and managed by the ASTN, Australia’s governing body for sports technology industry representing the interests of 500+ sports innovation companies across Australia. Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, is the highest concentration of sports innovation companies, sports-focused universities and major sporting events in the world (per capita). VARCIS® supported the bid process for the creation of ASICE in partnership and plays a vital role in helping with market entry to navigate the Asian sports and health economy, which represents 63% of the world’s population.
“The ASICE program activities together with the existing ASTN partnership enable VARCIS® to leverage access for Australian sportstech companies into its vast network of listed companies, distributors, government and financiers across the Asia region with specific reference to Northeast Asia. VARCIS® has established a pathway for Australian companies over the past 2 years and this expanded partnership will further deepen and enhance the access for ASTN members and ASICE program participants by exposing many of these companies to join ventures, exits and financing. All this occurs at a time of enormous expansion of technology in the business of sport in the burgeoning Northeast Asia markets. Building the hardware in the form of a state of the art physical building is all well and good, but having the software in a proven program of activities will allow these sportstech companies to grow and prosper exponentially.” said Phillip King, Founder and Chairman of VARCIS®.
“Delivering program activities as part of the Australian Sports Innovation Centre of Excellence (ASICE) constitutes a further milestone for the ASTN in its quest to evolve into a ‘Super Cluster of Innovation’”, according to Martin Schlegel, ASICE Project Lead and ASTN Director. “The physical hub in form of ASICE will not only assist the ASTN to bundle current and planned future activities, in addition, the opportunities provided through the partnership with VARCIS® will enable ASTN members and participating companies to access Northeast Asia markets as part of the ‘Born Global, Die Local’ Playbook”.
Link to press release from the Victorian Government: www.premier.vic.gov.au/victoria-home-new-world-class-sports-tech-hub
Link to press release from ASTN: www.astn.com.au/astn-establish-world-class-innovation-centre/
For more information and to explore partnership opportunities, please contact Mr Phillip King and Dr Martin Schlegel.
Mr Phillip King
Founder and Chairman
Varcis Group
phillip.king@varcis.com
Dr Martin Schlegel
Project Lead and ASTN Director
Australian Sports Technologies Network
martin.schlegel@astn.com.au
VARCIS®
Varcis Group is the pioneer and master architect of the Asian sports technology ecosystem with its global investment, strategy and research house specialising in sports technology and health tech in the Asian region. Created by a world-class leadership team, VARCIS® has combined elite sports experience, investment management and brand licensing, venture growth research and transaction expertise in sports, fitness, health, wellness and human performance. The VARCIS® global networks have access to tens of thousands of sports teams, leagues and organisations in Asia and internationally – as well as the world’s leading sports entrepreneurs and exciting young companies.
ASTN
The Australian Sports Technologies Network provides leadership in the commercialisation, development and promotion of Australian-inspired sports technologies. Established in 2012 the ASTN is an industry-led Australian ecosystem of organisations with a vested interest in sports technology development.
Nicky Lam
Varcis Group
+852 9494 5754
nicky.lam@varcis.com