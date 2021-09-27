Disruptive Climate Change Innovator Presents Case for CDR with Timber Bamboo

Hal Hinkle Ph.D., and CEO of BamCore, innovates to mitigate the climate crisis, building crisis, and global poverty crisis with timber bamboo.

"Given the speed of growth, profit opportunity, land-use efficiency, and strength advantages, timber bamboo is uniquely positioned to help humanity remove carbon from the atmosphere in the immediate future."-Hal Hinkle

In recognition of bamboo's unique potential to help decarbonize the built environment, Hal Hinkle is releasing a new publication, Our Green Down Payment: Fighting Climate Change by Turning Buildings into Carbon Sinks with Timber Bamboo.

In response to the accelerating acknowledgment of climate change's peril and its imposing specific need to remove atmospheric carbon. The article reviews the available and the developing carbon removal technologies against the need for immediate and future impact.

"Humanity faces a climate precipice unless it significantly slows the course of climate change through both emission reduction and the removal of existing atmospheric carbon." Most of us know a wide range of ways we can reduce emissions. But the methods to remove emissions already in the atmosphere are less familiar. Conceptually, we have maybe six broad options. The most expensive are enhanced weathering, bioenergy with carbon capture and sequestration, and direct air capture with sequestration. Unfortunately, these geotechnical solutions are far more speculative, less immediately scalable, and cost multiples more per ton when and if they can begin to scale than natural climate options.

However, forestation can be profitable to remove carbon from the atmosphere. Wood products can store captured carbon in buildings and keep it out of the atmosphere for many generations. When you add the harvested wood products to the equation, you can pay for the cost of forestation with the profits. This multiplies the amount of carbon removal forestation we can afford because it is profit-making in the ordinary course of human economic activity.

Planting trees is good, but, realistically, even with harvested wood products, wood forestation can't remove sufficient atmospheric carbon fast enough. Enter our hero, timber bamboo. Able to grow 36" in 24 hours, timber bamboo is one of the fastest-growing plants on earth. Fortunately, like trees, timber bamboo can also be harvested and turned into durable building products that store the captured carbon. In the first 20 years, timber bamboo captures 400% more carbon than wood. And, when projecting for 75 years, timber bamboo and its resultant harvested building products outperform wood by 500% to 600%.

Climate analysts recognize that the built environment is the most significant source of carbon emissions when the construction and operations of buildings are combined. Cross-laminated timber and wood, in general, are seen as essential substitutes for chronically carbon-intense concrete and steel. Using the US Forestry Service data, BamCore showed in our previous publication, Carbon Farming with Timber Bamboo, that timber bamboo has a 5-6x advantage over wood as a carbon-capturing solution.

And timber bamboo can be planted on degraded lands, prevent soil erosion and provide a sustainable income in poverty-stricken rural areas. Globally, the size of deforested or already disturbed land ranges from 350 to 1780 million hectares. More specifically, 500 million hectares of this degraded land are in the tropics and subtropics, a prime growing area for timber bamboo. In the hypothetical case that just the degraded tropical areas are planted with timber bamboo, our estimated total carbon removal is over 130 gigatons in 20 years, about three years of total global emissions. Even a fraction of this would be a crucial green down payment as we explore and develop the less-proven carbon removal options.