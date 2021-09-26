Heather Sterling is new Evanston game warden

Green River - Heather Sterling is the new game warden in Evanston, she began her duties in early September, replacing Nick Roberts, who transferred to Meeteestse. Wyoming game wardens are responsible for wildlife, fisheries and boating enforcement, conservation education, damage verification and prevention, data collection and wildlife management. Sterling graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries management. Prior to employment with Wyoming Game and Fish in 2020 in the Sheridan region, Sterling worked for Texas Parks and Wildlife researching feral swine. “My interest in wildlife began growing up in rural East Texas. I vividly remember the excitement of my dad taking my siblings and I fishing, or quietly listening to the sound of rooting hogs after he'd hoisted me up into a big oak tree to wait as he'd sneak up on a sounder of hogs. At the time I didn't realize the significance in managing our wildlife. I just wanted to be outside. Since then the experience I've gained working in natural resources has only reiterated the importance of conserving, protecting, and stewarding our wildlife resources. I'm very excited to be able to serve the wildlife and people of the Evanston district and looking forward to working with members of the community.” Sterling said. The Evanston game warden district covers the very southwest corner of the state, bordering Utah on the west and south and includes the western half of Uinta County and part of southern Lincoln County. Sterling can be reached by phone at 307-789-3285 or by email at heather.sterling@wyo.gov.

- WGFD -