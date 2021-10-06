Co-Author Sonia Del Real Talks About “Shining Your Own Light” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas

Extraordinary Latinas Book Cover Sonia Del Real

New book elevates the voice of 12 Extraordinary Latinas who through resilience, courage & action have opened the way for other Latinas to rise.

You have to shine your own light” — Sonia Del Real

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonia is the Founder and President of Third City Consulting, LLC- a Chicago certified minority women business enterprise (MWBE) boutique consultancy aimed at providing general management, program support, and sustainable growth strategies for mission-driven firms and organizations. Sonia is also a licensed Illinois real estate broker, with over 20 years of experience working directly with LatinX families. She is a founding board member of the newly formed Latino Real Estate Investment Council- a nonprofit organization aimed at advocacy, education, and opportunity for Latino housing providers.

Very early on, Sonia carried a huge load of responsibilities. Marrying young and having to leave that marriage with two kids, she had no choice but to go into survival mode. Quickly she realized she’d have to put in all the work, as no one was going to hand it to her. This started her path of resilience and perseverance. “I was trying to figure out how to make sure the bills were paid, the kids were fed, and how to push forward. I became very self-sufficient. I knew that I was in charge of my success and that no one else would hand it to me”

Life took her through a series of challenges, from being a single mother to the mortgage crisis threatening her very livelihood, but she knew she was in charge of her own success and committed to continuing to grow. She has challenged the stereotypes Latina women face of the path they should lead in life and started her own business providing guidance to women through a service-oriented approach. “I feel that as long as I'm giving, and I'm living and I'm executing in a mindset of service, it not only elevates my voice but those around me.”

She’s built a successful career by inserting herself in areas where her skill sets can be applied. She’s not afraid of being in uncomfortable situations and new environments if it means she’s uplifting Latina women’s voices and representation. “You have to shine your own light. You have to figure out ways to shine your own light because life will command it and I gotta say, it knocks you down and no one's coming to pick you up. No one is going to motivate you, no one is going to do it for you, you have to want it and you have to do it yourself.”

Read more about Sonia’s journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas: Powerful Voices of Resilience, Courage & Empowerment at https://extraordinarylatinas.com, by Ilhiana Rojas Saldana, the Author, Transformation Strategy Coach, and Hispanic Advocate passionate about helping women elevate their voice and thrive. The book highlights 12 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their courage, resilience, and action, have driven positive impact and opened the way for other Latinas and women to rise.

To contact Sonia visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ssdelreal

About Extraordinary Latinas

Extraordinary Latinas aim to inspire and empower. Through the collection of personal experiences from 12 extraordinary Latinas, we hope to provide the encouragement, grit, and power to stand up and elevate the reader's voice to achieve whatever they put their mind to.

To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.

About Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

Ilhiana is an Executive & Career Transformation Strategy Coach, a Diversity & Inclusion Catalyst, a Hispanic advocate, a Bestselling Author, and an International Motivational Speaker. Her mission is to enable professionals to reach their extraordinary selves through meaningful transformation. After 20 years of executive experience leading and coaching professionals teams and businesses into success for notable Fortune 500 companies in both Mexico and US headquarters, Ilhiana founded her company BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting to help women of color uncover their unique purpose, elevate their voice, and expand their potential to create the life they dream to live. To learn more about Ilhiana visit www.belivecoach.com/about

