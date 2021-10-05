Co-Author Cristina Costa Talks About “Stop Asking for Permission to Ignite your Spark” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas

Extraordinary Latinas Book Cover Cristina Costa

New book elevates the voice of 12 Extraordinary Latinas who through resilience, courage & action have opened the way for other Latinas to rise.

If there's something that ignites you, if there is something inside you that you have a passion for, just go out there and start doing it. ” — Cristina Costa

NEW YORK, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cristina is a lifelong learner, educator, and empowering coach who believes that experience is our biggest teacher in life. She empowers others with the personal and professional skills to succeed. Cristina is the Founder of Cristina Costa Coaching where she offers career and empowerment coaching to job seekers of color, particularly helping them transition into different sectors. She is particularly passionate about helping BIPOC job seekers gain entry into the technology sector. Cristina also leads a 4-week virtual Career Program for a nonprofit organization called Parachute Bridge, which serves first-generation college students and young graduates of color to navigate the job search. Previously, Cristina was the Head of Learning and the Career Program at Outco -- a San Francisco-based startup that provides career coaching and technical skill sharpening for job-seeking software engineers.

Right from the start, Cristina was a natural when it came to helping and empowering others. From her first job as a summer camp teacher’s assistant to taking leadership roles in Latino affairs clubs throughout college, Cristina knew she wanted to make supporting her community a part of her life.

This didn’t come without its difficulties or the need to go down a path of self-discovery. As her own friends will tell anyone, Cristina has had almost every job and has lived in multiple countries. However, Cristina saw it was necessary to find herself and truly know her passion and purpose through experience. Every job taught her something else about herself, and her skillset. “I found aspects of every job that I loved and would eventually help me form a full picture of what I wanted to do with my life.”

By navigating so many different spaces, Cristina found her passion in helping others, especially women of color, succeed. For over 5 years, Cristina led an organization that offered professional development workshops for women of color, to empower and equip them with skills that they may have never learned anywhere else. Her professional workshops and events served over 500+ women of color. Since then, Cristina has been involved in a variety of organizations and startups that support the professional development and career growth of people of color.

Cristina has boldly ventured into spaces many would be afraid to take a stand-in. Taking the energy from each venture and applying it to her own happiness and passions. She genuinely enjoys sharing helpful resources for people of color, especially in the tech and STEM space, where she recognized a lack of diversity. “You don't always need to ask for permission. If there's something that ignites you and you have a passion for, just go out there and start doing it.”

Read more about Cristina’s journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas: Powerful Voices of Resilience, Courage & Empowerment at https://extraordinarylatinas.com, by Ilhiana Rojas Saldana, the Author, Transformation Strategy Coach, and Hispanic Advocate passionate about helping women elevate their voice and thrive. The book highlights 12 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their courage, resilience, and action, have driven positive impact and opened the way for other Latinas and women to rise.



To contact Cristina and learn more about Cristina Costa Coaching, visit https://ccostacoaching.com/ or add her on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cristina-nicole-costa-/

If you are looking for coaching or DEI trainings, you can email her at cristina@ccostacoaching.com

About Extraordinary Latinas

Extraordinary Latinas aim to inspire and empower. Through the collection of personal experiences from 12 extraordinary Latinas, we hope to provide the encouragement, grit, and power to stand up and elevate the reader's voice to achieve whatever they put their mind to.

To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.

About Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

Ilhiana is an Executive & Career Transformation Strategy Coach, a Diversity & Inclusion Catalyst, a Hispanic advocate, a Bestselling Author, and an International Motivational Speaker. Her mission is to enable professionals to reach their extraordinary selves through meaningful transformation. After 20 years of executive experience leading and coaching professionals teams and businesses into success for notable Fortune 500 companies in both Mexico and US headquarters, Ilhiana founded her company BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting to help women of color uncover their unique purpose, elevate their voice, and expand their potential to create the life they dream to live. To learn more about Ilhiana visit www.belivecoach.com/about