Co-Author Paulette Piñero Talks About “It’s Time to Break Up with Perfectionism” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas

No matter how different your journey looks from others, it really comes down to you. Own and acknowledge your strengths, your talent, the value that you bring to those around you.” — Paulette Piñero

MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paulette Piñero is an experienced consultant and speaker dedicated to diversifying the face of leadership in the workplace and is an innovator passionate about building the next generation of Latinx leaders. Through her company LEAD Media, she is a champion for helping Latinx leaders achieve the career, business, and pay they deserve through transformational content, personalized coaching, and management consulting. Paulette’s ultimate mission is to create a world where leadership is diverse, purpose-driven, and joyful.

Home has always been very important to Paulette. In this case, that’s Puerto Rico. It’s where everything began. She launched her career there and became a mother. She says that like many mothers, you give yourself to your family’s needs, and sometimes neglect your own. Her journey is about prioritizing her needs again, while still being able to help others. “Like many other women, our journeys can begin with motherhood, and after losing myself to other people’s needs, I learned how to prioritize my own.”

After moving to the United States trying to get special education services for her son, she continued her journey of serving by joining nonprofits where she could develop programs and help build leaders. It was during this time that she found her passion for helping women, and especially women of color. “What excited me the most about working in nonprofit organizations was developing programs, creating partnerships, and building leaders… I found myself drawn to empowering women, especially women of color, to elevate their voice but also own their leadership journeys.”

Despite the success, something still felt off. She had an “Ah-ha!” moment upon having a conversation with her daughter about if she was truly happy. When she realized that she actually wasn’t, she put pen to paper and created LEAD Media LLC. This changed everything. Suddenly, Paulette was doing what she knew she was meant to do. Helping elevate women’s voices, empowering them while still following her dreams. “Not only was I doing what I loved, but I realized that you can still live out your purpose, you can still do impact-driven, mission-driven, anti-racist work, while still following your dreams and living out your ‘why’.”

She reminds readers that while they follow their dreams and find success, to not forget to fill their own cups. Taking breaks and self-care are necessary to ensure all your needs, and your family’s needs are met and not being lost along the path of success and discovery.

Read more about Paulette’s journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas: Powerful Voices of Resilience, Courage & Empowerment at https://extraordinarylatinas.com, by Ilhiana Rojas Saldana, the Author, Transformation Strategy Coach, and Hispanic Advocate passionate about helping women elevate their voice and thrive. The book highlights 12 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their courage, resilience, and action, have driven positive impact and opened the way for other Latinas and women to rise.

To contact Paulette and learn more about Lead Media Inc visit www.theleadmedia.com

About Extraordinary Latinas

Extraordinary Latinas aim to inspire and empower. Through the collection of personal experiences from 12 extraordinary Latinas, we hope to provide the encouragement, grit, and power to stand up and elevate the reader's voice to achieve whatever they put their mind to.

To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.

About Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

Ilhiana is an Executive & Career Transformation Strategy Coach, a Diversity & Inclusion Catalyst, a Hispanic advocate, a Bestselling Author, and an International Motivational Speaker. Her mission is to enable professionals to reach their extraordinary selves through meaningful transformation. After 20 years of executive experience leading and coaching professionals teams and businesses into success for notable Fortune 500 companies in both Mexico and US headquarters, Ilhiana founded her company BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting to help women of color uncover their unique purpose, elevate their voice, and expand their potential to create the life they dream to live. To learn more about Ilhiana visit www.belivecoach.com/about