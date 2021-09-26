Submit Release
St Albans Barracks/Stolen Vehicle

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

               

 

CASE#: 21A203782

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                                

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: Evening of September 25, 2021

 

LOCATION:  2005 Richford Road

 

VIOLATION: Stolen Vehicle

 

 

ACCUSED:                                                                                          

 

AGE:

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

VICTIM: Christopher Dudley

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 25, 2021 at approximately 2354 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks received a complaint about a stolen vehicle. It was reported that a 2016 Black Kia Forte, with VT registration HMP182, was missing from the residence at 2005 Richford Road in Richford. Evidence showed that a window was broken prior to the vehicle being taken. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

St Albans Barracks/Stolen Vehicle

