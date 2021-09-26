St Albans Barracks/Stolen Vehicle
CASE#: 21A203782
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: Evening of September 25, 2021
LOCATION: 2005 Richford Road
VIOLATION: Stolen Vehicle
ACCUSED:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Christopher Dudley
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 25, 2021 at approximately 2354 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks received a complaint about a stolen vehicle. It was reported that a 2016 Black Kia Forte, with VT registration HMP182, was missing from the residence at 2005 Richford Road in Richford. Evidence showed that a window was broken prior to the vehicle being taken. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993