Nilza Serrano Co-Authors Extraordinary Latinas: Powerful Voices of Resilience, Courage & Empowerment

Extraordinary Latinas Book Cover Nilza Serrano

New book elevates the voice of 12 Extraordinary Latinas who through resilience, courage & action have opened the way for other Latinas to rise.

Being able to stay flexible, open to new experiences, and keep a positive mindset are the secrets to going far in life!” — Nilza Serrano

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nilza Serrano, powerhouse businesswoman, and diversity, equity, and inclusion influencer, details her inspiring journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas: Powerful Voices of Resilience, Courage & Empowerment by Ilhiana Rojas Saldana, author, transformation strategy coach, and Latino advocate passionate about helping women elevate their voice and thrive. The book highlights 12 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their courage, resilience, and action, have driven positive impact and opened the way for other Latinas and women to rise.

As a businesswoman whose career has centered on bridging the gap between private enterprise, government relationships, and public service, Nilza has given insight to companies in both the private and public sector to better communicate with Latinos. She has worked with Fortune 100 companies, local labor organizations, and high-level elected officials to lift Latino voices and advocate for solutions that will benefit the Latino community's struggles.

“As a Latina immigrant entrepreneur, I am proud and humbled to be part of a book telling the tales of amazing women whose stories often go untold,” said Nilza Serrano. “From my early days of providing hospital chains with marketing materials for the Spanish language consumer, to consulting to movie studios and auto manufacturers on how to capture the Latino market share, to lately working to provide COVID19 vaccines to low-income Latino families in Los Angeles County, I have seen extraordinary things happen by taking the initiative and persistence for our community.”

Nilza Serrano is an organizer whose career has centered on bridging the gap between private enterprise, government relationships, and public service. As Founder and CEO of Serrano & Associates, Nilza works with high-profile clients to provide the tools necessary to succeed in a constantly changing, competitive, and worldwide marketplace. Devoted to elevating organizations' missions of diversity, equity, and inclusion, she has served on a number of boards spanning investment, education, healthcare, housing, politics, and arts and entertainment industries.

“I’ve been fortunate to find success because I believe in accomplishing sustainable growth through diversity, equity, and inclusion - core value that requires the inclusion of the Latino community.” continued Nilza. “I am going to get to wherever I'm going earlier, and I'm going to be the last to leave. I'm going to assist and volunteer wherever I can, and I am going to shadow and listen to people I admire so that I can learn from them.”

When she sought out mentorship, she realized the people she wanted to be mentored by had hardly any free time. Instead of being defeated by this, Nilza got creative. Offering to help those she admired and help them with different chores, she could shadow them and watch them work, thus building relationships and learning from those mentors along the way. Nilza is no stranger to the fear many of us face wondering if people will say ‘no’. Although many “what-if’s” and self-doubt come to mind, her greatest advice is to not let those stop you.

“Really, after hearing ‘no’ a couple of times, you become immune to it, but my persistence propelled me forward in growing my career and my businesses,” Nilza says.

Nilza, an immigrant from Guatemala, came to the US at the age of seven. Seeing her mother struggle to put food on the table for her family made Nilza strive to not become part of the status quo or get pigeonholed. Her mantra became being the first to arrive, and the last to leave. Throughout her career, Nilza has seen and experienced the progress made for Latinos and representation within the business world. Her passion is to provide a voice for Latinos and show communities the value that Latino-owned businesses and employees bring to private enterprise and government.

To contact Nilza Serrano and learn more about Serrano & Associates, visit: https://nilzaserrano.com/

About Extraordinary Latinas

Extraordinary Latinas aim to inspire and empower. Through the collection of personal experiences from 12 extraordinary Latinas, we hope to provide the encouragement, grit, and power to stand up and elevate the reader's voice to achieve whatever they put their mind to.

To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.

About Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

Ilhiana is an Executive & Career Transformation Strategy Coach, a Diversity & Inclusion Catalyst, a Hispanic advocate, a Bestselling Author, and an International Motivational Speaker. Her mission is to enable professionals to reach their extraordinary selves through meaningful transformation. After 20 years of executive experience leading and coaching professionals teams and businesses into success for notable Fortune 500 companies in both Mexico and US headquarters, Ilhiana founded her company BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting to help women of color uncover their unique purpose, elevate their voice, and expand their potential to create the life they dream to live. To learn more about Ilhiana visit www.belivecoach.com/about

