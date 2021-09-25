Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

NEGLEGENT OPERATION / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B403954

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Roland

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 25, 2021, at approximately 1013 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Clarendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Middle Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: James DeFazio

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nutley, New Jersey

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: Town & Country

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to front and passenger side.

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Robert Goddard

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to frontend

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 25, 2021, at approximately 1013 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Route 7 at the intersection with Middle Rd. in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.

Shortly prior to the report of the crash, several 911 calls were made to State Police dispatch to report erratic operation of a black minivan bearing an unknown New Jersey registration. The 911 reports indicated that the vehicle was traveling north on US Route 7 at speeds exceeding the posted speed limits as well as unsafely passing vehicles.

Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (DeFazio) was operating vehicle #1, north on US Route 7 in a negligent manner while disregarding the traffic control devise (red light) holding northbound traffic on US Route 7. Operator #2 (Goddard) was operating vehicle #2, traveling south on US Route 7 making a left turn onto Windcrest Rd. with a green turn signal. Vehicle #1 entered the intersection, causing a head on collision with Vehicle #2. After the collision, Vehicle #1 continued, sliding sideway through the grassy area along the right side of the northbound US Route 7 lane for approximately three hundred and forty-four feet before impacting the end of a guardrail, causing the vehicle to stop. Neither operator reported injuries from the crash.

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Rutland Town Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Services.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: December 13, 2021 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.