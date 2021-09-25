Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
NEGLEGENT OPERATION / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B403954
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Roland
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 25, 2021, at approximately 1013 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Clarendon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Middle Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: James DeFazio
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nutley, New Jersey
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler
VEHICLE MODEL: Town & Country
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to front and passenger side.
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Robert Goddard
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Contact damage to frontend
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 25, 2021, at approximately 1013 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Route 7 at the intersection with Middle Rd. in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.
Shortly prior to the report of the crash, several 911 calls were made to State Police dispatch to report erratic operation of a black minivan bearing an unknown New Jersey registration. The 911 reports indicated that the vehicle was traveling north on US Route 7 at speeds exceeding the posted speed limits as well as unsafely passing vehicles.
Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (DeFazio) was operating vehicle #1, north on US Route 7 in a negligent manner while disregarding the traffic control devise (red light) holding northbound traffic on US Route 7. Operator #2 (Goddard) was operating vehicle #2, traveling south on US Route 7 making a left turn onto Windcrest Rd. with a green turn signal. Vehicle #1 entered the intersection, causing a head on collision with Vehicle #2. After the collision, Vehicle #1 continued, sliding sideway through the grassy area along the right side of the northbound US Route 7 lane for approximately three hundred and forty-four feet before impacting the end of a guardrail, causing the vehicle to stop. Neither operator reported injuries from the crash.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Rutland Town Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Services.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: December 13, 2021 / 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.