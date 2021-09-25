Additional Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of 19th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an additional arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the 3500 block of 19th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:59 pm, the suspects approached the victim’s rideshare vehicle at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

On Friday, September 24, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16 year-old juvenile female, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

