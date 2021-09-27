Tech4SickKids Launches its Inaugural Auction Night, Hosted by Amber Mac

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech4SickKids, an initiative that unites Canada’s technology and innovation community in support of the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), announces details surrounding its inaugural e-auction. Tech4SickKids Auction Night will bring together leaders, influencers, and future innovators from the technology community on November 4th for a star-studded virtual fundraising event.

Hosted by entrepreneur, bestselling author, award-winning podcast host and TV/radio host Amber Mac, the e-Auction will raise funds that will be used to leverage cutting-edge technology, including Artificial Intelligence, to deliver better health outcomes for Canadian children. The virtual auction will go live on October 21st, 2021, at https://givergy.ca/tech4sickkids, with big-ticket items such as exclusive getaways and an exclusive meet and greet with Ryan Holmes, founder and executive chair of Hootsuite, being auctioned off live on November 4th, 2021.

“Tech4SickKids rallies the technology community to support the development and adoption of lifesaving, innovative technologies in the hospital, like its cardiac health risk calculator that accurately predicts risk for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the #1 cause of sudden death in young athletes,” said Erin Bury, Co-Chair of Tech4SickKids and CEO and Co-founder of Willful. “We’re excited to bring some of Canada’s top tech leaders together at this event in support of a leading Canadian children’s hospital or SickKids, a leading children’s hospital.”

Special guests throughout the evening will include prominent tech entrepreneurs and the families impacted by the organization’s work. The auction is sponsored by CIBC Innovation Banking, Uberflip, Interac, Osler, and AmberMac Media Inc.

“Giving back has been an important core value to our business and me personally. It gives our company a focus we can rally towards, and no cause unites a team more than the needs and efforts at SickKids,” said Randy Frisch, co-founder and CMO of Uberflip. “This auction night is a way to encourage more companies in the tech community to lean in. I encourage everyone to join in the fun and cast some bids.”

For more information about the e-auction, including how you can purchase tickets or donate an item, visit https://givergy.ca/tech4sickkids.

About Tech4SickKids

Tech4SickKids is an organization that brings together leaders in technology to support SickKids through fundraising initiatives. The $25M being raised by Tech4SickKids is used to modernize the hospital in two primary ways: driving forward its Artificial Intelligence in Medicine for Kids (AIM) initiative, an in-house resource hub to steer AI projects from lab to bedside, and building a new emergency room equipped to leverage the power of tech and AI to deliver better health outcomes for Canadian kids.

