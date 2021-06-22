Tech4SickKids Adds New Corporate Donors Uberflip, Ecobee, Achievers, Maple and TribalScale

Top Canadian tech companies rallying behind Tech4SickKids’ mission to raise $25M for SickKids

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech4SickKids, an initiative that unites Canada’s tech and innovation community in support of the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), is proud to announce corporate donors, Uberflip, Ecobee, Achievers, Maple and TribalScale. Under the new leadership of Co-Chairs Erin Bury, Co-Founder and CEO of Willful and Fatima Zaidi, Founder and CEO of Quill, the funds will be used to leverage the power of tech and AI to deliver better health outcomes for Canadian children.

“We are blown away by the Canadian tech leaders at Uberflip, Ecobee, Achievers, Maple and TribalScale who have recently stepped up since January with new commitments to help us meet our $25M funding goal,” said Erin Bury, CEO of Willful and Co-Chair of Tech4SickKids. “These partnerships will bring SickKids one step closer to employing AI solutions in a bigger way, and will help produce better health outcomes for Canadian children.”

Each donor has made a lump sum donation, with many also setting up corporate donation matching programs for their employees. The donations are part of Tech4SickKids’ goal to raise $25M to build a new, state-of-the-art emergency room, and drive tech-enabled research and innovation forward.

“Uberflip has supported SickKids for many years, and we’re proud to have donated over $150,000 to date,” said Randy Frisch, President and Co-Founder, Uberflip. “The organization has provided many opportunities for our team to become deeply involved in giving back and SickKids has become an integral part of our company culture.”

Since Tech4SickKids’ inception on November 28th, 2017, the organization has seen over 600 unique donors, and 50 Upside Foundation members have pledged a percentage of their company’s equity to SickKids. To date, Tech4SickKids has raised over $5.8M of its $25M goal.

The corporate donations team, including Fatima Zaidi, Co-Chair of Tech4SickKids, Gabriella Rackoff, Vice-Chair of Tech4SickKids, Mark Gadomski, Vice-Chair of Tech4SickKids and Adrienne Clement, spearheaded initiatives to secure corporate donors. Their efforts have led to large donors committed to Tech4SickKids.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit www.tech4sickkids.com. To set up a corporate donation matching program for your company, email fatima@quillit.io.

About Tech4SickKids

Tech4SickKids is an organization that brings together leaders in technology to support SickKids through fundraising initiatives. The $25M being raised by Tech4SickKids is used to modernize the hospital in two primary ways: driving forward its Artificial Intelligence in Medicine for Kids (AIM) initiative, an in-house resource hub to steer AI projects from lab to bedside, and building a new emergency room equipped to leverage the power of tech and AI to deliver better health outcomes for Canadian kids.