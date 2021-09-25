M-21 improvements begin next week from Ada to Lowell

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTY: Kent

HIGHWAY: M-21 (Fulton Street)

CLOSEST CITIES: Ada and Lowell

START DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1 million to improve 4.5 miles of M-21 from Bennett Street in Ada to Birmingham Road just west of Lowell. Work includes joint replacement, concrete pavement repairs and resurfacing.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: During the first phase of the project, M-21 will have daytime single-lane closures from Bennett Street to Birmingham Road. These are currently scheduled for Sept. 29 and 30.

During phase 2, currently scheduled Oct. 11-14, M-21 will be closed from Bennett Street to Settlewood Drive with a detour using Pettis Avenue, Vergennes Street and Parnell Avenue.

During phase 3, currently scheduled Oct. 18-21, M-21 will be closed between Settlewood Drive and Birmingham Road with traffic detoured onto Settlewood Drive, Parnell Avenue, Vergennes Street, and Alden Nash Avenue.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety, improve the ride quality, and extend the service life of the roadway.