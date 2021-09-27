LAFC, AAA Flag & Banner Announce New Partnership
AAA Flag now recognized as Official Signage Partner of LAFCLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced a new multi-year partnership with AAA Flag & Banner, who will now serve as the Official Signage Partner of LAFC.
The partnership calls for AAA Flag to provide large format printing and installation support for LAFC at Banc of California Stadium, as well as the Nectar Performance Center at Cal State Los Angeles. As a nationwide provider of signage and graphics for the past 50 years, AAA Flag will activate both team and sponsor graphics throughout LAFC’s multiple facilities and surrounding areas.
“We are happy that our partnership with AAA Flag & Banner, a premier brand that has been supportive of LAFC since the beginning, is now official,” said Larry Freedman, LAFC Co-President and CBO. “Their high-quality graphic installations add compelling visual elements to Banc of California Stadium and the Nectar Performance Center that elevate the experience for our guests and team.”
With the 2021 season well underway, AAA Flag will continue supporting LAFC as they aim for a fourth consecutive MLS playoff run.
Jordan Schwartz, Vice President of Sports for AAA Flag & Banner said, "We’ve been fans and supporters of LAFC since their first season in 2018, and we’re beyond excited to now solidify our relationship with this new partnership.”
This latest partnership reflects AAA Flag’s continued dedication to being the premier provider of visual solutions to marquee sports teams and leagues.
ABOUT LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB (LAFC):
The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is the newest MLS soccer club serving the greater Los Angeles area. The 2019 MLS Supporter’s Shield winners, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC’s ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world’s game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.
ABOUT AAA FLAG & BANNER:
AAA Flag & Banner is a full-service large format graphic printing and installation company, bringing events and environments to life. With locations in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, they print and install large format graphics for outdoor advertising, sports, retail, entertainment and corporate events. AAA Flag & Banner are experts using full-color digital imaging on fabrics, vinyl, and almost any substrate any size. From design and printing to installation and ongoing maintenance, they go the extra mile to make your vision a reality. For more information about AAA Flag & Banner, please visit www.aaaflag.com.
