Arrest Made in Robbery and Carjacking Offenses and Additional Suspects Sought

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force have announced an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery and Carjacking offenses and additional suspects are sought.

First District

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Monday, July 19, 2021, at approximately 9:52 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of C Street, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

Robbery (Snatch) : On Sunday, July 18, 2021, at approximately 9:52 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 1000 block of 15th Street, Southeast. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Sixth District

Unarmed Carjacking: On Sunday, July 18, 2021, at approximately 8:45 am, the victim, was standing at the rear of their vehicle, when they were approached by two suspects in the 5600 block of Blaine Street, Northeast. The suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of these incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.