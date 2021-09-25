Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.24.21

Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 298 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Accountancy: California Board of Accountancy.
- AB 317 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Foster care.
- AB 692 by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido) – Lake Wohlford Dam: grant funding: liquidation.
- AB 781 by Assemblymember Tom Daly (D-Anaheim) – Flood control projects: County of Orange: subvention funds.
- AB 846 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Local Agency Public Construction Act: job order contracting.
- AB 1293 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Judges’ Retirement System II: federal law limits: adjustments.
- AB 1541 by the Committee on Insurance – Insurance: Guarantee Association.
- AB 1589 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Alcoholic beverages: appeals: tied-house restrictions.
- SB 60 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – Residential short-term rental ordinances: health or safety infractions: maximum fines.
- SB 339 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Vehicles: road usage charge pilot program.
- SB 386 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Tied-house restrictions: advertising: mixed-use district.
- SB 496 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Flood control: water development projects: Pajaro River.
- SB 814 by the Committee on Transportation – Transportation: omnibus bill.
For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov
###