Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of Bass Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast.

At approximately 8:59 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

On Wednesday, September 23, 2021, 29 year-old Derval Nettles, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

