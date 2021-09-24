M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) project update: northbound lane shift, Utica Road crossover closure, 12 Mile Road closing for two weeks in city of Roseville

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Macomb

CITY: Roseville

ROADWAYS: M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) Utica Road 12 Mile Road

NORTHBOUND M-3 TRAFFIC SHIFT: Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

UTICA ROAD CROSSOVER CLOSURE: Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 6 a.m.

12 MILE ROAD CLOSURE BEGINS: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 6 a.m.

12 MILE ROAD REOPENS: Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 6 p.m.

PHASE 1 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Late Fall 2021

OVERALL PROJECT END DATE: Late 2022

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, the next stage of the Rebuilding M-3 project will shift traffic from the inside left lanes onto the newly rebuilt outside right lanes. Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane on M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between 11 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road in order to paint new lane markings, move barrels, etc., to safely shift traffic. The shift should be completed by 6 p.m. and then two lanes will be opened, weather permitting.

As part of the M-3 project, the northbound M-3 direct left-turn movement to northbound Utica Road will close permanently on Monday. Northbound M-3 traffic heading for northbound Utica Road will be directed to the next open crossover. The new configuration of Utica Road will allow through-movement from the legs east and west of M-3, resulting in safer access for both motorists and pedestrians.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, through Monday, Oct. 11, 12 Mile Road will be closed at M-3 to rebuild the median lanes at the intersection. Only local traffic will be allowed on 12 Mile Road between M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) and I-94. During this stage, the 12 Mile Road closure will allow contractors to replace sewers, curb and gutter, sidewalk, and pavement at the intersection.

12 Mile Road detours: - Eastbound 12 Mile Road traffic will be detoured via southbound M-97 to eastbound I-696, then eastbound 11 Mile Road (Exit 28) to northbound Little Mack Avenue to get back to eastbound 12 Mile Road.

- Westbound 12 Mile Road traffic will be detoured via southbound Little Mack Avenue to westbound 11 Mile Road, then westbound I-696 to northbound M-97 (Exit 26) to get back to westbound 12 Mile Road.

Pedestrians looking to cross Gratiot Avenue will be detoured to the crosswalk at Common Road.

For more information about this project, visit https://www.MovingMacomb.org/.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface on M-3. New sewer systems will also improve drainage throughout the corridor. Ride quality and safety will be improved for motorists and pedestrians.