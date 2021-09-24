Statement from Sen. Karla May on Mistreatment of Haitians at U.S. Southern Border

Submit Release
Statement from Senator Karla May on Mistreatment of Haitians at U.S. Southern Border

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, issued the following statement regarding the mistreatment of Haitians at the U.S. southern border:

“The mistreatment of Haitians by American Border Patrol agents is horrible and not in-line with our values as Americans. I am glad the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will be investigating this situation. Anyone who violates a person’s basic human rights in the name of our government must be held accountable. America is better than the gut-wrenching images we’ve seen from the southern border.”

