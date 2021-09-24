Submit Release
ROAD CLOSURE- INTERSTATE 89 SB MM 110 GEORGIA

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St.Albans Barracks

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Both lanes of Interstate 89 southbound is closed in the area of mile marker 110 in Georgia near the rest area due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

 

