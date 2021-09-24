ROAD CLOSURE- INTERSTATE 89 SB MM 110 GEORGIA
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St.Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Both lanes of Interstate 89 southbound is closed in the area of mile marker 110 in Georgia near the rest area due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.