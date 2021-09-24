At this time the roadway is back open.

Please drive carefully.

Thank You,

VSP St.Albans

From: Howard, Katelyn <Katelyn.Howard@vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, September 24, 2021 5:31 PM To: Howard, Katelyn <Katelyn.Howard@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: RE: ROAD CLOSURE- INTERSTATE 89 SB MM 110 GEORGIA

At this time Interstate 89 Southbound in the area of mile marker 110 has opened the passing lane.

Will notify when the interstate is completely opened.

Please drive carefully.

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.