Cobbs Creek Parkway Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements in Philadelphia, Chester, Bucks Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Cobbs Creek Parkway is among several state highways where motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures in Philadelphia, Chester, and Bucks counties on Monday, September 27, through Friday, October 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Cobbs Creek Parkway between Church Lane and Spruce Street in Philadelphia for line striping and delineator installation;

Route 272 (West Christine Road) at the Cemetery Road/Union Square Road Intersection in West Nottingham Township, Chester County for delineator installation;

Route 896 (Newark Road) between Mill House Drive/Hess Mill Road and Walnut Glen Road/Pennbrook Drive in New London and Franklin townships, Chester County for delineator installation; and

Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) at the Dolington Road Intersection in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County for delineator installation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #