Several State Highways Restricted Overnight for Safety Project in Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Overnight lane closures are scheduled on several state highways in Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties on Sunday, September 26, through Friday, October 1, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for raised pavement marker installation under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Interstate 95, in both directions, at the Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) Interchange in Bensalem, Bucks County;

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between the I-95 Interchange and Millbrook Road in Bensalem Township, Bucks County and Philadelphia;

Route 29 (Gravel Pike) between Ott Road and Route 73 (Big Road) in Perkiomen and Lower Frederick townships, and Schwenksville Borough, Montgomery County;

Route 363 (Valley Forge Road) between Germantown Pike and Sumneytown Pike in Upper Gwynedd, Towamencin, and Worcester townships, Montgomery County; and

Academy Road between Grant Avenue and Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) in Philadelphia.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Penn Line Service, Inc. of Scottdale, PA is the general contractor on this $132,954 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

