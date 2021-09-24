Lane Restrictions Continue on I-80 WB and Route 11 SB in North Centre Township, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Interstate 80 westbound and Route 11 southbound in North Centre Township, Columbia County, for a bridge project.

On Sunday, September 26 through Monday, September 27, the contractor, Bill Anskis Company, Inc., will be performing structural repairs on a bridge on Interstate 80 westbound, just west of Exit 241 (Lime Ridge). Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Interstate 80 westbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed. The exit ramp 241A will be closed to traffic. Traffic will be detoured to exit ramp 241B to Route 11 northbound where they will be directed back to Route 11 southbound.

Motorists traveling Route 11 southbound near the Interstate 80 interchange can expect the right lane to be closed while work is being performed on the Interstate 80 westbound bridge. Motorists will be directed to the left lane.

Bill Anskis Company, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $81,890, bridge project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

