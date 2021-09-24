Louisiana adds monoclonal antibody community-based treatment sites in Baton Rouge, Natchitoches

The Louisiana Department of Health is now operating 13 community-based monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) treatment sites, including one in Baton Rouge, and is on track to open one additional site on Saturday.

Louisiana received its first allocation of monoclonal antibodies on November 12, 2020 and began administering to positive, symptomatic patients immediately.

In addition to the community-based sites, there are 143 providers statewide that had received mAb shipments they could administer as treatment.

Each community-based site will be open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an ability to serve more than 150 patients daily per site.

Community-based mAb sites operating as of September 24 are:

REGION 2: Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge General: 3600 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Clinton Alternative Learning Center: 9414 Plank Road, Clinton, LA 70722

REGION 3: South Central

Big Lots: 404 N. Canal St., Thibodaux, LA 70301

Houma Municipal Community Center: 880 Verret St., Houma, LA 70360

REGION 4: Acadiana

Blackham Coliseum: 2330 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503

Rayne Civic Center: 400 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne, LA 70578

REGION 5: Southwest

Burton Coliseum: 7001 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles, LA 70607

DeQuincy Ball Fields: 97 Bond Road, DeQuincy, LA 70633

REGION 6: Cenla

Byrd Regional Hospital at Deer Creek: 810 S. 10th St., Leesville, LA 71496

Rapides Coliseum parking lot: 5600 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria, LA 71303

REGION 7: Northwest

Louisiana Fairgrounds: 3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport, LA 71109

REGION 8: Northeast

Moorehouse General Hospital: 323 W. Walnut Ave., Bastrop, LA 71220

State Farm Building: 24 Accent Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

An additional site will open Saturday, September 25 at the Troy Mayeaux Ball Field Parking Lot in the Dixie Youth Recreation Complex, 230 Dalme Drive, Natchitoches, LA 71457 with access from East Fifth Street by School Drive to Dalme Drive and the mAb site.

Monoclonal antibody treatment

Monoclonal antibodies are man-made antibodies produced in a laboratory that can mimic the human immune system response to infection. mAbs are designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, thus neutralizing the virus that causes COVID-19.

Patients need to be referred by their doctor or other healthcare provider to a facility that offers mAb therapy such as a hospital or an infusion center. Walk-ins are also accepted at the new community sites, however walk-in patients must have a positive COVID-19 viral test.

Patients with a positive COVID-19 viral test should speak with their healthcare provider to determine whether they are eligible for mAb treatment and to discuss potential benefits and side effects.

Monoclonal antibody treatments may be used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms, at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds), and are at a high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

A call center is available to answer questions and provide information related to mAb therapeutic treatments at 1-877-332-6585 (English language) or 1-877-366-0310 (Spanish language).

Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for mAb treatment, the patient must meet all of the following:

Have a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 (molecular/PCR or antigen)

Are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms

Are at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds)

Are at a high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization

Patients are reminded the procedure takes at least two hours. This includes 30 minutes to receive the infusion, then 1.5 hours of observation.

For patients who are taking medications, they should take their regular doses before treatment. It is also OK to eat before the treatment.