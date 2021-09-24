Westminster Barracks/Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103713
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/28/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Sarah Goldberg
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York
VICTIM: Eleanor Pennell
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/28/21, Vermont State Police received a report of a theft from a residence in Rockingham, VT. The attached photographs are believed to be an individual involved in the theft. The Vermont State Police are asking for assistance in identifying the individual. Anyone with information on the theft or the individual is encouraged to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600