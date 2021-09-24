Westminster Barracks/Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103713

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/28/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Sarah Goldberg

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York

VICTIM: Eleanor Pennell

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/28/21, Vermont State Police received a report of a theft from a residence in Rockingham, VT. The attached photographs are believed to be an individual involved in the theft. The Vermont State Police are asking for assistance in identifying the individual. Anyone with information on the theft or the individual is encouraged to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600