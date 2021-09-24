Royalton Barracks / Motor vehicle crash involving a trooper

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE: 21B203151

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Hugh O’Donnell

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/24/21 @ 0830

STREET: I-89 Southbound

TOWN: Randolph

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 33

WEATHER: Heavy rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Trooper Robert Lemnah

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Yes

BARRACKS LOCATION: Royalton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Gifford

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the morning of 09/24/21 Trooper Robert Lemnah was responding to assist another trooper with a vehicle off the road on I-89 in Randolph when his fully marked cruiser hydroplaned. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the interstate and into the trees. Trooper Lemnah was taken to Gifford Medical Center to be evaluated due to a non-life-threatening shoulder injury. The vehicle was totaled as a result of the crash. Investigation into the crash is continuing, and no further information is available at this time.