Royalton Barracks / Motor vehicle crash involving a trooper
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE: 21B203151
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt. Hugh O’Donnell
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/24/21 @ 0830
STREET: I-89 Southbound
TOWN: Randolph
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 33
WEATHER: Heavy rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Trooper Robert Lemnah
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Yes
BARRACKS LOCATION: Royalton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Gifford
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the morning of 09/24/21 Trooper Robert Lemnah was responding to assist another trooper with a vehicle off the road on I-89 in Randolph when his fully marked cruiser hydroplaned. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the interstate and into the trees. Trooper Lemnah was taken to Gifford Medical Center to be evaluated due to a non-life-threatening shoulder injury. The vehicle was totaled as a result of the crash. Investigation into the crash is continuing, and no further information is available at this time.