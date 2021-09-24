St. Albans Barracks/Press Release/Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203748
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Boudreau, Corporal Patno
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/24/21 approximately 0445
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cook Road Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Darren Barrette
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 24, 2021 at approximately 0443 hours Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a family fight in Highgate, VT. Upon arrival Darren Barrette (28) had left the residence. Troopers located Barrette in Highgate at approximately 0630 hours and issued him a citation for Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 24, 2021 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.