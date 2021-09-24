Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/Press Release/Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A203748

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Boudreau, Corporal Patno                        

STATION:  VSP St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/24/21 approximately 0445

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cook Road Highgate, VT

VIOLATION:  Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Darren Barrette                                               

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Highgate, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On September 24, 2021 at approximately 0443 hours Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a family fight in Highgate, VT.  Upon arrival Darren Barrette (28) had left the residence.  Troopers located Barrette in Highgate at approximately 0630 hours and issued him a citation for Unlawful Mischief. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 24, 2021 @ 1300 hours          

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

St. Albans Barracks/Press Release/Unlawful Mischief

