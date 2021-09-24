St. Albans Barracks/Press Release/Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A203748

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Boudreau, Corporal Patno

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/24/21 approximately 0445

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cook Road Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Darren Barrette

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 24, 2021 at approximately 0443 hours Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a family fight in Highgate, VT. Upon arrival Darren Barrette (28) had left the residence. Troopers located Barrette in Highgate at approximately 0630 hours and issued him a citation for Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 24, 2021 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.