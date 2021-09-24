Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // DUI and Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A203752 & 21A203754

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling                             

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/24/2021 @ 0910 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Customs Point Of Entry Highgate

VIOLATION: DUI (Plewa) & Violation of Conditions of Release (Myers)

 

ACCUSED: Albert Plewa                                             

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

ACCUSED: Donald Myers

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON the above date and time US Customs and Border Protection contacted the Vermont State Police to report that they had detained Albert Plewa and Donald Myers after Plewa was observed driving his vehicle in an erratic manner around the US POE in Highgate. Myers was the passenger in the vehicle. CBP reported that Plewa and Myers were displaying signs if impairment. Following further investigation by VSP, Plewa was arrested on suspicion of Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and Myers was arrested for suspicion of violating court ordered conditions of release which prohibited him from consuming alcohol. Both were processed and later admitted to a detox facility in St. Albans. Plewa is due in Franklin Superior Court on October 12, 2021 @ 08:30 hours and Myers is due in Franklin Superior Court on November 9, 2021 @ 08:30 hours.

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

