St. Albans Barracks // DUI and Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203752 & 21A203754
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/24/2021 @ 0910 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Customs Point Of Entry Highgate
VIOLATION: DUI (Plewa) & Violation of Conditions of Release (Myers)
ACCUSED: Albert Plewa
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
ACCUSED: Donald Myers
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON the above date and time US Customs and Border Protection contacted the Vermont State Police to report that they had detained Albert Plewa and Donald Myers after Plewa was observed driving his vehicle in an erratic manner around the US POE in Highgate. Myers was the passenger in the vehicle. CBP reported that Plewa and Myers were displaying signs if impairment. Following further investigation by VSP, Plewa was arrested on suspicion of Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and Myers was arrested for suspicion of violating court ordered conditions of release which prohibited him from consuming alcohol. Both were processed and later admitted to a detox facility in St. Albans. Plewa is due in Franklin Superior Court on October 12, 2021 @ 08:30 hours and Myers is due in Franklin Superior Court on November 9, 2021 @ 08:30 hours.
