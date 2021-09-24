Pratt Creek added to IDFG’s pheasant stocking locations

Hunters should be excited that starting in late September, pheasants will be stocked at three area locations, including a new stocking site on Pratt Creek near Salmon.

“While relativity new, these stockings have been very popular so we hope hunters get out and try their luck,” said Bret Stansberry, wildlife biologist based in Salmon.

Stockings will occur prior to the youth-only season that runs October 2-8, and weekly during the general season that runs October 16-November 30. Hunting rules for the pheasant stocking areas fall under the same rules as Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) where pheasants have been stocked in the past. These rules include:

An Upland Game Bird Permit is required for hunters 18 years or older. This permit allows the take of six pheasants, and multiple permits may be purchased.

The two pheasant daily bag limit, and six pheasant possession limit apply.

When a pheasant is reduced to possession, the hunter must immediately validate the permit by entering the harvest date, location code in non-erasable ink, and remove a notch from the permit for each pheasant taken.

Shooting hours are from 10 a.m. to one half hour after sunset, during the pheasant season.

All upland game bird hunters are required to wear at least 36 squares inches of visible hunter orange above the waist during pheasant season. A hunter orange hat meets this requirement. This includes all upland game bird hunters on Upland Game Bird Permit Release Areas, not just those pursuing pheasants. This is not a requirement for upland game hunters who are hunting other sites.

The Upland Game Bird Permit is not required to hunt any other upland game bird species in Idaho, including in Upland Game Bird Permit Release Areas.

The Upland Game Bird Permit is not required for pheasant hunting outside of Upland Game Bird Permit Release Areas.

Hunters are reminded that both the Pratt Creek and Kirtley Creek properties are private land. Showing respect to the landowners and their property is critical in keeping these areas available for hunters. Hunters are required to sign in and take a copy of the map detailing where pheasant hunting is and is not allowed. Be courteous, pick up trash, drive only on the main road, avoid dwellings and livestock, and leave gates as you find them.

Hunters can find more information including stocking schedules, location codes, maps, and hunter requirements on Fish and Game’s Pheasant Stocking webpage. For more details about pheasant hunting, see the Upland Game, Furbearer and Turkey Seasons and Rules, or review the printed brochure available at Fish and Game license vendors.