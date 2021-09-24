CDCR Honors Employees at 36th Annual Medal of Valor Ceremony

SACRAMENTO ― The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) today honored 148 employees for bravery and service at its 2021 Medal of Valor Ceremony.

“These employees’ dedication to public service, their willingness to put themselves in harm’s way to save others and the work they do to improve our institutions and our communities exemplify the best in CDCR,” CDCR Secretary Kathleen Allison said.

Parole Agent I Luis Cardenas received the Medal of Valor, the department’s highest award, earned by distinguishing himself by conspicuous bravery or heroism above and beyond the normal demands of correctional service.

On Dec. 28, 2020, Agent Cardenas was checking on a parolee near a busy shopping center in Bakersfield when he heard multiple gunshots coming from a store and saw people running. He assessed the situation and notified law enforcement. Agent Cardenas ultimately approached the suspect who surrendered to him without incident. When Bakersfield Police Department officers arrived, Agent Cardenas stayed with the suspect as they evacuated the store and cleared the building for any other threats or additional suspects. There were no injuries or deaths and the Bakersfield Police Department acknowledged the efforts of Agent Cardenas in responding to the incident and risking his life to prevent harm to others.

Out of the 148 employees honored, 109 received Distinguished Service Medals awarded for an employee’s or a group of employees’ exemplary work conduct with the Department for a period of months or years, or involvement in a specific assignment of unusual benefit to the Department.

Wasco State Prison Correctional Officer Dustin Stegall received a Distinguished Service Medal for his four years of volunteering with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team. The 15 members of the Owens Treatment Team at N.A. Chaderjian Youth Correctional Facility in Stockton and the 15 members of the Alta Vista Treatment Team at Ventura Youth Correctional Facility were awarded Distinguished Service Medals for implementing the first-ever High Core Trial program, which provides pro-social treatment and interventions to the most behaviorally-challenged and gang-entrenched youth in the Division of Juvenile Justice. Distinguished Service Medals were also awarded to the 37-member team who oversaw the development and implementation of policies, procedures, and training on the housing and searching of the incarcerated transgender community and to the 41-member team from CDCR and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) who created critical tracking systems for managing the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The large number of employees receiving Distinguished Service Medals is emblematic of their commitment to give back to their communities, improve the lives of incarcerated people and prepare them for their return to society, and promote safety, accountability and transparency,” Secretary Allison said.

Because of COVID-19, this year’s Medal of Valor ceremony was pre-recorded. Employees from nearly all disciplines and professions from CDCR and CCHCS statewide received awards at the virtual ceremony that featured videos, narratives and photographs.

In addition to the Medal of Valor and Distinguished Service Medals, CDCR awarded Bronze, Silver and Gold Corrections Stars. CDCR also honored the Correctional Officer of the Year, the Correctional Supervisor of the Year, and exemplary executives and administrators as well as health care, rehabilitation, parole, and juvenile justice professionals.

Following is the complete list of employees honored at the Sept. 24 Medal of Valor ceremony. Narratives for specific awardees and awards are available upon request.

Medal of Valor

The Medal of Valor is the Department’s highest award, earned by employees distinguishing themselves by conspicuous bravery or heroism above and beyond the normal demands of correctional service. The employee shall display great courage in the face of immediate life-threatening peril and with full knowledge of the risk involved. The act should show professional judgment and not jeopardize operations or the lives of others.

Luis Cardenas, Parole Agent I, Division of Adult Parole Operations

Gold Star Medal

The Gold Star Medal is awarded for heroic deeds under extraordinary circumstances. The employee shall display courage in the face of immediate peril in acting to save the life of another person.

Tracy Master, Parole Agent I, Division of Adult Parole Operations

Greg Williams, retired Information Technology Specialist, Central California Women’s Facility

Silver Star Medal

The Silver Star Medal is awarded for acts of bravery under extraordinary or unusual circumstances. The employee shall display courage in the face of potential peril while saving or attempting to save the life of another person or distinguish him/herself by performing in stressful situations with exceptional tactics or judgement.

Carlos Garcia, Correctional Supervising Cook, Calipatria State Prison

Randy Turner, Correctional Sergeant, San Quentin State Prison

Earl Cooper, Correctional Officer, California State Prison, Solano

Veronica Cantu, Correctional Sergeant, Valley State Prison

High Desert State Prison employees

Larry Middlesworth, Correctional Officer

Alejandro Munoz, Correctional Officer

Allen Freitas, Correctional Officer

Molly Kaoorn, Correctional Sergeant

Andrew Curzon, Correctional Officer

Glenn Martinez, Correctional Officer

Jordan Paige, Correctional Officer

Jamil Patterson, Correctional Officer

Jonathan Sieberg, Correctional Lieutenant

Bronze Star Medal

The Bronze Star is awarded for saving a life without placing oneself in peril. The employee shall have used proper training and tactics in a professional manner to save, or clearly contribute to saving, the life of another person.

Cody Greer, Correctional Officer, California Medical Facility

Jennifer Howard-Hammer, Correctional Counselor I, California State Prison, Sacramento

Ricardo Urrea, Correctional Sergeant, Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center

Kimberly Silva, Correctional Officer, Statewide Transportation Central Unit

William Mayfield, Correctional Officer, Valley State Prison

Joseph Jasso, Correctional Food Manager, Central California Women’s Facility

Jim Liptrap, retired Superintendent, Pine Grove Youth Conservation Camp

Paul Ford, Parole Agent I, Division of Adult Parole Operations Policy and Procedure Unit

Dustin Morrison, Correctional Officer; Elias Rodriguez, Correctional Officer; and Michelle McKee, Registered Nurse, California Correctional Center

Steve Oschner, Correctional Sergeant, and Stephen Harkness, Correctional Sergeant, California Correctional Center

Distinguished Service Medal

The Distinguished Service Medal is awarded for an employee’s exemplary work conduct with the Department for a period of months or years, or involvement in a specific assignment of unusual benefit to the Department.

Dustin Stegall, Correctional Officer, Wasco State Prison

Owens Treatment Team at NA Chaderjian Youth Correctional Facility

Mark Miranda, Program Administrator

Zenaida Agtarap, Treatment Team Supervisor

Daniel Torres, Senior Youth Correctional Counselor

Tiffany Yee, Parole Agent

Larry Banks, Parole Agent

Satkar Dhakal, Youth Correctional Counselor

Jamesray Gillon, Youth Correctional Counselor

Susan Gosal, Parole Agent, Division of Adult Parole Operations

Hector Hernandez-Garcia, Youth Correctional Counselor

Teri Isola, Youth Correctional Counselor

Oscar Lopez, Youth Correctional Counselor

Skylynn Murillo, Youth Correctional Counselor

Deanna Pulido, Youth Correctional Counselor

Kenneth Simmons, Youth Correctional Counselor

Dr. Saema Rahmany, Psychologist

Alta Vista Treatment Team, Ventura Youth Correctional Facility

Cynthia Brown, Program Administrator

Rashad Rigard, Treatment Team Supervisor

Ryan Pitts, Senior Youth Correctional Counselor

Tracee Agee, Parole Agent

Alexander Chavez, Parole Agent

Willie Bowden, Youth Correctional Counselor

Darrin Duncan, Youth Correctional Counselor

Khalil Ealy, Youth Correctional Counselor

Don Greene IV, Youth Correctional Counselor

Sade Jenkins, Youth Correctional Counselor

Jasmine Pena, Youth Correctional Counselor

Raymond Peralta, Youth Correctional Counselor

Daniel Perez, Youth Correctional Counselor

Adrian Arzola, Youth Correctional Officer

Dr. Deborah Leong, Psychologist

Transgender Housing and Searching Workgroup

Amy Miller, Director, Division of Correctional Policy Research and Internal Oversight

Andrea Goldsmith, Strategic Offender Management System Contractor

Carrie Stafford, Assistant Chief Counsel, Office of Legal Affairs

Chenoa Dill, Associate Warden, Central California Women’s Facility

Cherita Snelling, Associate Warden, California Medical Facility

Connie Vanenburg, Correctional Counselor II, Classification Services Unit

Delinia Lewis, Correctional Administrator, RJ Donovan Correctional Facility

Dionne Hudnall, Acting Chief Deputy Warden, Female Offender Programs and Services/Special Housing

Dr. Eddy Joelson, Chief Physician and Surgeon, CCHCS

Dr. John Lindgren, Senior Psychiatrist, CCHCS

Dr. Oliver Lau, Chief Medical Executive, Folsom State Prison, CCHCS

Dr. Shama Chaiken, Chief Psychologist, CCHCS

Dr. Trisha Wallis, Senior Psychologist-Specialist, CCHCS

Dr. Tristan Buzzini, Senior Psychologist-Specialist, CCHCS

Elton Soriano, Associate Warden of Programs, Folsom State Prison

Erik Pedersen, Chief Deputy Warden, California Health Care Facility

Gary Turner, III, Correctional Captain, Division of Adult Institutions

Jamie Moss, Staff Services Manager III, Office of Training and Professional Development

Janel Campbell, Correctional Case Records Administrator, Correctional Case Records Unit

Jeff Nelson, retired Associate Warden, California Medical Facility

Jeff Reed, Correctional Counselor III, Enterprise Information Systems

Kristoffer Applegate, Deputy Appointments Secretary and Public Safety Advisor, Office of Governor Gavin Newsom; formerly Assistant Secretary, CDCR Office of Legislation

Lia Moore, Staff Services Manager III, Office of Fiscal Services

Mandi Hauwert, Correctional Officer, San Quentin State Prison

Margie McCune, Labor Relations Manager II, Associate Director of Workforce Consolidation and Reduction Support

Megan Cherinka, Correctional Captain of Field Operations, CCHCS

Michael Stone, Staff Counsel III, Office of Legal Affairs

Nancy Hardy, Chief Deputy Warden, Division of Adult Institutions

Rob Scicluna, retired Correctional Counselor III, Strategic Offender Management System

Roosevelt Whisenant, Parole Agent III, Division of Adult Parole Operations

Shannon Stark, Correctional Captain, Female Offender Programs and Services/Special Housing

Stephen Vang, Staff Services Manager I, Female Offender Programs and Services/Special Housing

Suzann Gostovich, Office of the Inspector General, retired

Tami Falconer, Ombudsman, Office of the Ombudsman

Terry Thornton, Deputy Press Secretary, Office of Public and Employee Communications

Trent Allen, Chief Deputy Warden, Sierra Conservation Center

Xina Bolden, retired Ombudsman, Office of the Ombudsman

CCHCS Quality Management team and CDCR Office of Research team

Annette Lambert, Deputy Director, CCHCS Quality Management

Fong Hodgdon, Associate Director, CCHCS Quality Management

Michael Selby, Associate Director, CCHCS Quality Management

John Dunlap, Deputy Medical Executive, CCHCS Quality Management

Genifer Espinoza, Health Program Manager III, CCHCS Quality Management

Spencer Puente, Research Data Supervisor II, CCHCS Quality Management

Dr. Michelle Amaral, Research Data Supervisor II, CCHCS Quality Management

K.C. King, Research Data Supervisor II, CCHCS Quality Management

Katherine Yount, Health Program Specialist II, CCHCS Quality Management

Marcus Dahlstrom, Physician and Surgeon, CCHCS Quality Management

David Leidner, Senior Psychologist Specialist, CCHCS Quality Management

Stephen Ellis, Research Data Specialist I, CCHCS Quality Management

I-Cheun (Mark) Chen, Research Data Specialist II, CCHCS Quality Management

Vikrant Rathore, Research Data Specialist I, CCHCS Quality Management

Jorge Palamara, Research Data Specialist I, CCHCS Quality Management

Cheryl Larson, Director, Information Technology Services Division, CCHCS IT Staff

Kevin Sutton, Deputy Director, CCHCS IT Staff

Eric Merrill, Information Technology Specialist II, CCHCS IT Staff

Scott Davidson, Information Technology Manager II, CDCR IT Staff

Carrie Daves, Information Technology Manager I, CDCR IT Staff

David Hawley, Information Technology Supervisor II, CDCR IT Staff

Justine Hutchinson, Research Scientist III, CCHCS Public Health Branch

Kimberley Lucas, Research Scientist III, CCHCS Public Health Unit

Chris Chambers, Deputy Director, CDCR Office of Research

Amber Lozano, Staff Services Manager III, CDCR Office of Research

Louis Olgin, Information Technology Supervisor II, CDCR Office of Research

Chanya Bruno, Information Technology Specialist I, CDCR Office of Research

Chinh Tran, Information Technology Specialist I, CDCR Office of Research

Ashley Gabbard, Staff Services Manager II, CDCR Office of Research

Yvonne Lawrence, Research Analyst II, CDCR Office of Research

Sam Mooc, Information Technology Specialist I, CDCR Office of Research

Loran Sheley, Research Specialist IV, CDCR Office of Research

Juan Villon, Research Specialist II, CDCR Office of Research

Kendra Jensen, Research Specialist II, CDCR Office of Research

Miguel Lizarde, Research Data Analyst I, CDCR Office of Research

Paul Whiteley, Research Program Specialist II, CDCR Office of Research

Corinne Slapnick, Information Technology Supervisor II, CDCR Office of Research

David Weishahn, Information Technology Specialist II, CDCR Office of Research

Anh Thornburg, Information Technology Specialist I, CDCR Office of Research

Kevin Grassel, Information Technology Specialist II, CDCR Office of Research

Kyle Langowski, Information Technology Supervisor I, CDCR Office of Research

Employee Recognition Awards

Executive of the Year

Karen Thacker, Regional Parole Administrator, Division of Adult Parole Operations, Southern Region Headquarters

Administrator of the Year

Dr. Briana Rojas, Associate Director, Chief Psychologist, Office of Employee Wellness

Correctional Supervisor of the Year

Beau Campbell, Correctional Lieutenant, Mule Creek State Prison

Correctional Officer of the Year

Stephen Leatherman, Correctional Officer, California State Prison, Sacramento

Rehabilitation Professionals of the Year

Dr. Nina Thomas, Supervisor of Correctional Education, California Correctional Institution

Steven Duncan, Correctional Officer, California Medical Facility

Division of Adult Parole Operations Professional of the Year

Jon Stern, Chief Deputy Regional Administrator, Division of Adult Parole Operations

Division of Juvenile Justice Professionals of the Year

Dr. Jonathan Yip, Associate Director, Mental Health and Treatment Programs

Karette Fussell, Supervising Casework Specialist, Ventura Youth Correctional Facility

Healthcare Professional of the Year

Dr. Alison Pachynski, Chief Medical Executive, San Quentin State Prison

