The Aesthetics Lounge & Spa Expands to Raleigh

Blake and Danielle Stonebraker are the owners and operators of The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa’s newest location in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Raleigh, NC., is the 10th location for The Laser Lounge Spa brand of companies.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Laser Lounge Spa has opened its 10th location in Raleigh, North Carolina, offering advanced med spa services including injectables, fillers, PDO threads, facials including a signature Saltfacial, RF microneedling, laser hair removal, IPL, Pixel and Ultherapy.

Since its founding in Estero, Fla., in 2009, The Laser Lounge Spa has become the premiere destination for anti-aging innovations, advanced aesthetic skin enhancements and luxurious skincare services. The newest location will be positioned adjacent to the skincare global company Merz headquarters, located at 6501 Six Forks Road, Suite A, Raleigh, North Carolina. The spa will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm., Tuesday from 10:00am until 7:00pm and one Saturday per month by appointment from 9:00am-1:00pm.To make an appointment, clients can call 919-813-0043 email info@tal-spa.com or book online at https://bit.ly/LookBeautifulRaleigh.

The new spa is owned and operated by Blake and Danielle Stonebraker. They are both from North Carolina and have been living in the Raleigh area for over five years. Blake graduated from Elon University with a degree in Business Management and Marketing. He has experience starting a family textile company in 2007 as General Manager and transitioned to the medical industry in 2010 as a medical device salesman. Danielle Stonebraker has been a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner since 2013. She completed her undergraduate education at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and graduated with honors with her Master’s of Science in Nursing from the University of South Carolina. Danielle holds certifications in dermal fillers and neurotoxins. She will be the lead injector at the location in Raleigh and “believes it is equally important to be healthy on the inside and look your personal best on the outside to achieve a well-balanced and fulfilling life.”

The day spa uses the most advanced and effective skin-rejuvenation treatments on the market including neurotoxins; dermal fillers; lasers that provide skin tightening, resurfacing, and cellulite reduction; facials and other skin services delivered in a caring and compassionate manner by a team of nurse practitioners and skin-care specialists.

For more information about franchising or The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa’s products and services, visit www.LookBeautifulRaleigh.com or call (919) 813-00431 or 844-LASR-SPA (527-7772).

About The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa

The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa, a brand under The Laser Lounge Spa company is the premier destination for top-of- the-line anti-aging innovations, advanced aesthetic enhancements and luxurious skincare services. Headquartered in Estero, Fla., with offices throughout the United States, the aesthetic team takes pride in its use of the most advanced and effective skin rejuvenation treatments on the market. Their mission is to help clients look and feel younger, confident and more invigorated. Consultations are complimentary. For more information, visit thelaserloungespa.com or call 1-844-LASR-SPA (527-7772).