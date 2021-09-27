Strategic Response Systems Expands Microsoft Dynamics Software Team within Programming Division
Dynamics 365 Custom Development is Fast Growing Segment of SRS Programming-based Offerings
Market growth has introduced additional market choices and today, Microsoft Dynamics 365 offers the same benefits as more expensive CRM systems at a fraction of the cost.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Response Systems, Inc. (SRS), a New-York-based IT services corporation, has expanded its team of Dynamics professionals within the SRS Programming Division to meet the growing needs of its clients as well as a growing market. The custom programming division overall complements SRS’s already robust IT and cybersecurity services.
The market for customer relationship management software (CRM), has grown rapidly over the past several years with some predicting a market worth $81.9 billion by 2025. Microsoft Dynamics 365 combines elements of a traditional CRM system, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and a raft of productivity applications and artificial intelligence tools for automating tasks. Microsoft makes it possible to highly customize all of these integrated functions to meet a company’s specific needs creating significant competitive advantage.
“Market growth has introduced additional market choices and today, Microsoft Dynamics 365 offers the same benefits as more expensive CRM systems at a fraction of the cost,” said Sharad Suthar, SRS founder and CEO. “We do a lot of business with highly transactional, data heavy clients like legal firms, construction companies, and financial services firms; I’ve observed they share similar traits in that all have some level of repetitive tasks that when automated can free up staff to focus on more high value activities.”
With its flexible licensing and contracts Microsoft Dynamics 365 has become an appealing choice among mid-size enterprises. Gartner consistently places Microsoft in the Leaders Quadrant their Magic Quadrant for CRM based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute in the customer engagement center market sharing the spot in 2021 with Oracle and Salesforce.
To learn more about Strategic Response Systems’ new programming capabilities, visit https://www.strategicresponsesystems.com/microsoft-dynamics-365.
About Strategic Response Systems
Strategic Response Systems, founded in 2002, specializes in delivering leading edge IT services in such a way as to become a stable extension of an organization’s existing IT team. IT Services include hybrid cloud strategies, custom projects, disaster recovery and business continuity, end-user training, help desk, the most current cybersecurity measures available and an SRS-owned, locally-based cloud ecosystem. Based in New York City, learn more by visiting www.strategicresponsesystems.com.
