Trusty.care Recognized as a Sequoia WellBeyond Award Winner

2021 WellBeyond Award winner for Most Inspiring Initiative in Financial Wellbeing, a competition for corporate commitment to health & wellness programming.

We congratulate Trusty.care and all of the award winners on being leaders in workplace health and prioritizing the wellbeing of their team members.” — Greg Golub, Founder and CEO of Sequoia Consulting Group

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusty.care was recognized as a 2021 WellBeyond Award winner for Most Inspiring Initiative in Financial Wellbeing. The WellBeyond Awards is a national competition presented by Sequoia to acknowledge corporate and individual commitment to employee health with exceptional corporate wellness programming.

More than 100 nominations were submitted from organizations and individuals for consideration in categories for DEI Strategy, Parent & Caregiving, Mental Health, Financial Wellbeing, and Global Wellbeing. Winners were recognized at the WellBeyond Awards event on Thursday, September 23rd.

Trusty.care received the Most Inspiring Initiative in Financial Wellbeing award for their employee compensation initiative during, and after, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We received many outstanding nominations for the 2021 WellBeyond Awards and thank all nominees and winners for their dedication to advancing workplace wellbeing,” said Michele Floriani, Chief Marketing Officer for Sequoia. “The award recipients represent employee wellbeing excellence, and we’re thrilled to recognize their achievements in improving the lives of their employees.”

Sequoia partnered with an experienced panel of judges including current and former people leaders, DEI experts, and business leaders from Fortune 1000 companies with a commitment to corporate innovation and wellness. Judges scored submissions based on program and initiative scope, engagement, maturity, innovation, measurement, and overall success.

Trusty.care, an InsurTech startup, was growing rapidly in 2020. But when the company’s main funder pulled out at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trusty.care faced some very difficult decisions. Rather than reducing half of their their staff, they decided as a team on an initiative to collectively reduce salaries and compensate employees by granting them immediately-vesting options that required no waiting period to acknowledge the risk that those employees were taking by staying on. Not only did the company retain every single employee that took that risk, but it increased employee loyalty and commitment to the company’s long-term growth.

“To honor the risk that start-up employees take, we have continued this program. For every new employee that comes in, we look at the degree of risk they are taking on and match their option pool to acknowledge that level of risk,” said Joseph Schneier, CEO and co-founder of Trusty.care.

“It’s inspiring to see the commitment and results employers are producing in the health of their population,” said Greg Golub, Founder and CEO of Sequoia Consulting Group. “We congratulate Trusty.care and all of the award winners on being leaders in workplace health and prioritizing the wellbeing of their team members.”

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the pioneer in Total People Investment. We help people-driven businesses design, deploy, and optimize people investment strategies that achieve engagement and business outcomes. Through expert guidance and the Sequoia People Platform, our offerings in total rewards, benefits, wellbeing, HR & payroll, and business protection tie into a higher strategic role, enabling companies to manage their global people investments, with reduced administrative burdens and deeper employee care and support. For more than 20 years, people-driven companies have turned to Sequoia to unlock the full potential of their business and global workforce. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About WellBeyond

WellBeyond is an open, global, and industry-wide thought leadership series and awards program focused on the now and next in workplace wellbeing. We bring together the experts, practitioners, vendors, and wellbeing champions to collaborate and progress the employee wellbeing category forward.

The WellBeyond Awards Survey provides an opportunity for employers and individual to share the scope of their programs and initiatives as well as the inspiring stories of how they are taking care of their teams. It’s all in the spirit of learning from each other and creating healthiest happier workplaces, together. You can learn more at www.Sequoia.com/WellBeyond.

About Trusty.care

Trusty.care is a New York based InsurTech company working to improve efficiencies in the distribution of senior, individual, and ancillary products. By connecting the point of sale to the consumer’s needs, Trusty.care is able to radically improve consumers’ financial stability related to healthcare costs and decrease rapid disenrollment. Trusty.care is on a mission to make sure no American goes bankrupt because of out-of-pocket healthcare costs. Find out more about Trusty.care and their products.