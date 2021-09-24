Crack Sealing Project Begins Next Week in Northumberland, Snyder and Columbia Counties

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a crack sealing project is set to being next week along several state routes in Northumberland, Snyder and Columbia Counties.

On Sunday, September 26, the contractor, CriLon Corporation, will begin performing crack sealing along Routes 61, 11, 54 and 147 in Northumberland County; Routes 11 and 15 in Snyder County and Route 11 and Interstate 80 in Columbia County. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect a moving operation with lane restrictions.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

CriLon Corp, is the primary contractor for this $479,000 crack sealing project. Work on this project is expected to be completed by early December of 2021.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

