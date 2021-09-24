Robert Gast Named State Court Administrator for the Iowa Judicial Branch

The Iowa Supreme Court named Robert Gast state court administrator for the Iowa Judicial Branch. The state court administrator is responsible for the day-to-day management of Iowa's state court system. Gast is currently the District Court Administrator for the Fourth Judicial District that includes the counties of Audubon, Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby.

Gast brings 15 years of court administration experience to the position. He served as the Fourth Judicial District’s deputy director before becoming the Deputy Court Administrator in Nebraska’s Fourth Judicial District, a district that includes Douglas County, the largest county in Nebraska.

"I have seen the quality work Bob has done in the Fourth District and I am confident he will do an excellent job in his new role,” Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen said. "He knows the ins and outs of Iowa’s court system from finance to personnel, to scheduling judges. His hands on experience in the district courts will be invaluable as we continue to bring unique and successful services to the people of Iowa."

Gast was born in Fort Dodge and graduated from Stuart-Menlo High School. He served in the United States Army from 1992-1997, assigned to 1st Personnel Command in Schwetzingen, Germany from 1992-1995. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science while in Germany from the University of Maryland, University College (now known as University of Maryland Global Campus), then served in the 4th Personnel Services Battalion at Fort Carson, Colorado, from 1995-1997. Gast worked in private industry from 1997- 2005 and for the State of Iowa, Department of Revenue before joining the Iowa Judicial Branch.

“I am very excited to serve the citizens of Iowa in this role,” Gast said. “The quality employees and judicial officers of the Iowa Judicial Branch make this job the pinnacle of public service.”

Gast will begin his duties October 11.

The state court administrator is the principal administrative officer of the Iowa Judicial Branch, who is responsible for the day-to-day management of the state court system, which employs about 1,700 people and has a $189,640,252 operating budget. The state court administrator also serves as Executive Secretary to the Iowa Commission on Judicial Qualifications and the State Judicial Nominating Commission and is the administrator of the Iowa Judicial Retirement System.