Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of 2906 Marquette Street Southwest in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 2906 Marquette Street Southwest in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, overlooking Cartier Park in the neighborhood of Upper Mount Royal, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agents Mark D. Evernden & Lee Richardson of Century 21 Bamber Realty.

Previously listed for $9.98 million CAD, the property sold via auction on September 15th.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 37 days prior to the sale resulted in over 19,880+ website/page views, 4,560+ prospects, 27 showings, and 9 bidders.

"After just 37 days, the Concierge Auctions team and I put together a successful auction for our seller.” stated listing agent, Mark D. Evernden. “From my local expertise along with Lee Richardson and the Concierge Auctions robust database, we were able to take control of the market and sell in an incredible time frame.”

Nestled in Upper Mount Royal, this contemporary home boasts workmanship, luxury materials, and state-of-the-art amenities. Outside the vast windows overlook the woodland and wildlife of nearby Cartier Park. The property features an entrance foyer, where the cantilevered, floating staircase sets a welcoming tone, rising to the main floor and formal living room. The family room flows into the ultra-modern kitchen, where granite countertops and Italian glass cabinets surround Miele Sub-Zero and Gaggenau appliances. Right outside is an east-facing loggia with a water and fireplace feature. Additional amenities include a 5G theatre room with its own wet bar, and a gym with a swim-in-place and treadmill lap pool. Geothermal heating and cooling throughout the indoors plus the driveway, front stairs, and walkway. From the marble floors to the soaring 10ft+ vaulted and barreled ceilings, every inch of this luxury property is spectacular.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of 2906 Marquette Street Southwest will result in a new home built for a family in need.

