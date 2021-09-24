PennDOT Reopens Route 45 at Millheim

09/24/2021

Bellefonte, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today the state highways that closed in Centre County yesterday due to flooding concerns are now open.

Route 45 between Route 445 (North Street) near Madisonburg and Route 235 near Hartleton in Union County reopened at roughly 6:30 AM. The roadway remained closed overnight to allow PennDOT crews time to inspect a bridge spanning Elk Creek in Millheim Borough. Due to flooding in the area, the water level reached the underside of this bridge. PennDOT policy in these instances is to perform an inspection before reopening the highway to ensure the bridge did not suffer damage.

